Track the COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS — COVID-19 vaccines are now being distributed across all of Louisiana's 64 parishes and 9 health regions.

The state is boosting its distribution of vaccines to the elderly, allowing people aged 70 and older as well as healthcare workers.

As of January 4, 2021, the vaccines are available to the following groups:

People ages 70 years or older in the community,

Health-related support personnel (labs, mortuary, pharmacy),

Outpatient clinic providers and clinic staff,

Urgent care clinic providers and staff,

Community care clinic providers and staff,

Behavioral health providers and staff,

Dialysis providers and recipients,

Home care providers (including hospice workers) and home care recipients (including older and younger people with disabilities over the age of 16 who receive community or home-based care, as well as clients of home health agencies),

Dental providers and staff, and

Students, residents, faculty and staff of allied health schools (if not already receiving vaccine or in a plan to receive from their respective schools).

Click here for a list of COVID-19 Vaccine Locations in Louisiana.

The COVID-19 vaccine data published below is via the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals.

Click here for a map of the LDH regions.

Initiated vaccine series counts all individuals who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in a non-trial setting. Individuals are still counted as having initiated their vaccine series even after they complete said series.

Completed vaccine series counts all individuals who have received the recommended number of doses of a given COVID-19 vaccine and are not recommended to receive any more. Individuals who have completed their vaccine series are also counted as having initiated their vaccine series.

Unvaccinated is calculated by subtracting the number of individuals who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine from the total population of the specific region.

