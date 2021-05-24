Tulane offers $500 payments for employees to get COVID-19 vaccine

Earlier this month, Tulane announced it will require that all students get the COVID-19 vaccine next semester.

NEW ORLEANS — Tulane University will offer faculty and staff up to $500 in a one-time payment to those who report that they have been fully vaccinated with a COVID-19 vaccine.

In a letter to the university community, Tulane University President Michael A. Fitts and other leaders said that currently, 66 percent of faculty and staff have reported their COVID-19 vaccination. Full-time faculty and staff members who report that they have been vaccinated can receive a one-time payment of $500. Part-time employees can receive $250.

The university is pushing to increase that rate to 90 percent by July 31 by offering “a special university celebration with multiple prize drawings” if it reaches the goal.

“This is an exciting time at Tulane, filled with much hope and anticipation that we will soon be able to return to life as it was before COVID-19,” the letter said.

Tulane is allowing employees to get vaccinated during work hours and they are also eligible to take COVID-19 leave if they experience symptoms after getting the shots.

“Please help us do this - for yourself, your family, friends and colleagues, and for New Orleans,” the letter ends.

Earlier this month, Tulane announced it will require that all students get the COVID-19 vaccine next semester. Students must submit proof of vaccination by July 15. They could also fill out a "vaccine declination form" if they can not get the vaccine due to medical or religious reasons.