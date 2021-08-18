Two New Orleans charter schools will require employees to get COVID vaccine

The association manages L.B. Landry High School and Martin Behrman Charter School in New Orleans' Algiers area.

NEW ORLEANS — The Algiers Charter Schools Association announced Wednesday that all employees will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by October.

A statement from the association says the decision was made to require vaccines in order to minimize exposure to the coronavirus.

"We know the best place for our students, in terms of academic and social-emotional learning, is in the classroom," Algiers Charter CEO Talé Lockett said. “We will do what it takes to preserve in-person learning.”

Algiers Charter says it will reward employees who are fully vaccinated by Sept. 1 with additional leave time. Non-exempt employees will be paid for the time taken to get their shots.