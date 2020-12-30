Vaccine rollout falls short of goals as states struggle to get supply

So far, an estimated 38,000 people in Louisiana have been vaccinated for COVID.

NEW ORLEANS — The roll-out of the COVID vaccines is falling short of initial goals set by the federal government.

Here in Louisiana, the state is in “Phase 1A” of vaccinations, which calls for groups including first responders, nursing home residents, and frontline workers to be vaccinated. On Wednesday at the Southeast Louisiana Veterans Home in Reserve, COVID-19 vaccinations were administered for veterans and the staff who care for them.

Louisiana prioritized veteran care facilities in the first phase of its vaccination strategy. So far, an estimated 38,000 people in Louisiana have been vaccinated for COVID.

State health officer, Dr. Joseph Kanter says Louisiana did not set a specific goal for vaccinations. Right now, he says the state is dependent on the vaccine supply.

“Our biggest limiting factor is how much vaccine we’re receiving from the feds. We get it every week right now, both Pfizer and Moderna. We want to get more. We’ll take whatever we get, and we’ll use it,” said Dr. Kanter.

The Federal government is responsible for delivering the vaccines to the state level. The states then do the actual vaccinations. Early on, Louisiana received 11,000 fewer doses than initially expected. At the current rate of distribution, the country will likely fall short of an initial goal.

“A few weeks ago, the Trump administration suggested that 20 million Americans could be vaccinated by the end of December. With only a few days left in December. we’ve only vaccinated a few million so far,” said President-Elect Joe Biden.

Mr. Biden says at that rate, it would take years not months for the U.S. to reach herd immunity and a level of normalcy. On Twitter, President Trump blamed the states, urging them to get moving.

Dr. Kanter says states could certainly use more resources.

“There’s always room for more. For example, the data system we’re using. This is like taking a Yugo and going a thousand miles an hour down the interstate,” said Dr. Kanter.

Since the emergency authorization for both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, we’ve seen frontline workers, first responders, and the aging getting their shots.

So, what’s a realistic timeline for the rest of us to get vaccinated?

“I think realistically, by the time we’re able to have vaccines available for the general public for anyone in pharmacies and clinics, we’re talking about the summertime,” Dr. Kanter predicted.

Keep in mind there is a limited supply of the vaccines. Clinical trials are being conducted for more versions. It’s part of an operation called “Warp Speed”, a name that may not reflect its current pace.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.