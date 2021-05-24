Variant, first discovered in India, now in Louisiana

2 cases have been reported, and health officials are paying close attention

NEW ORLEANS — There's new concern in the fight against COVID-19 after a variant, believed to have originated in India, is now in Louisiana. The Louisiana Department of Health confirms two cases have been reported in the northern part of our state.

"Don't think that because you've had COVID you're protected from this variant, because you're not," said Lucio Miele, MD, PhD.

A new variant has made its way to Louisiana and medical professionals say they're keeping a close eye on it.

"We haven't seen any yet in the New Orleans area but that doesn't mean it isn't here," he said.

The strain, first found in India, is believed to be partially responsible for the historic number of cases being reported there. Dr. Miele, the Health Genetics Chair at LSU Health, says it was only a matter of time before it made its way here.

"We don't know how it got into the country," he said. "But all it takes is one international flight with a few infected patients, and you're not going to be able to stop it anymore."

The variant, known as B.1.617, is not expected to be more deadly, but it is expected to be more contagious. It's also partially resistant to two kinds of antibodies, which makes it easier for you to get sick, and harder to treat.

"There are still a lot of people who think I've had COVID so I don't need a vaccination because I have the antibodies, well this variant doesn't much care about those antibodies," he said. "It's also partially resistant to the engineered antibodies, like the monoclonal antibodies that are used in the treatment of COVID patients."

What experts say will help protect you are the vaccines. Now with several concerning COVID-19 variants circulating across the state, they say if you haven't gotten a shot, to get one.

"If we remain in a situation where a large percentage of the population isn't vaccinated, then this variant is good at spreading and it will spread," Dr. Miele said.