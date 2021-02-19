Veterans of all ages can receive COVID vaccine at New Orleans VA Medical Center

The vaccine clinic is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the facility in the 2400 block of Canal Street. You may make an appointment for the vaccine or just walk in.

NEW ORLEANS — Veterans of all ages are eligible to walk in to the New Orleans Veterans Medical Center on Canal Street for a COVID-19 vaccination, the Southeast Louisiana Veterans Health Care System announced Friday.

The vaccine clinic is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the facility in the 2400 block of Canal Street. You may make an appointment for the vaccine or just walk in.

If you are a walk-in, you are asked to arrive before 2 p.m. on weekdays and before noon on weekends.

“Walk-ins make COVID-19 vaccinations accessible to all Veterans,” said Medical Center Director Fernando Rivera. “For people who’d prefer to schedule a time, appointments are also available.”