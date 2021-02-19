x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

New Orleans's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | New Orleans, Louisiana | WWLTV.com

Vaccine

Veterans of all ages can receive COVID vaccine at New Orleans VA Medical Center

The vaccine clinic is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the facility in the 2400 block of Canal Street. You may make an appointment for the vaccine or just walk in.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2021, file photo, CVS Pharmacist Gerard Diebner prepares COVID-19 vaccine for nursing home residents at Harlem Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, in the Harlem neighborhood of New York. New York officials are pushing for more COVID-19 vaccine doses as the effort to speed up inoculations collides with a lack of vaccine. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday that the city will run out of first doses of COVID-19 vaccine sometime Thursday without fresh supplies. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File)

NEW ORLEANS — Veterans of all ages are eligible to walk in to the New Orleans Veterans Medical Center on Canal Street for a COVID-19 vaccination, the Southeast Louisiana Veterans Health Care System announced Friday.

The vaccine clinic is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the facility in the 2400 block of Canal Street. You may make an appointment for the vaccine or just walk in.

If you are a walk-in, you are asked to arrive before 2 p.m. on weekdays and before noon on weekends.

“Walk-ins make COVID-19 vaccinations accessible to all Veterans,” said Medical Center Director Fernando Rivera. “For people who’d prefer to schedule a time, appointments are also available.”

 For appointments and questions, Veterans should call VA at 1-800-935-8387 extension 72819.

RELATED: Louisiana teachers pleased to be on COVID vaccine list

RELATED: Next week will busy one for COVID vaccine with rescheduled appointments and more doses arriving