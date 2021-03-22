Weather postpones 24-hour vaccine event at Shrine, moves others indoors

Expected bad weather had Jefferson Parish postponing it's 24-hour vaccination event until next Monday.

NEW ORLEANS — With the threat of severe weather, a few mass vaccination sites are making changes. Some of the dates have changed. And state health officials say we are nearing opening up vaccines to all adults.

If you were planning to get your vaccine Wednesday and Thursday at the Ochsner and Jefferson Parish 24-hour drive-through vaccine fest, you will have to wait just a few more days. Because severe weather is forecast, that event is now scheduled for next week, beginning at 10 a.m. Monday, non-stop through 10 a.m. Tuesday. This will be at the Shrine on Airline and is the largest COVID-19 mass vaccination event so far in Louisiana. You must make an appointment.



Coming up this Friday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., the drive-through vaccine event will go on as planned also at the Shrine on Airline.



Turning to another mass vaccine event in Jefferson Parish, if you have an appointment for the drive-through vaccine site at the Alario Center on Tuesday, don't worry. That event will still go on but vaccines will be moved indoors instead of from your car. That is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., but at last check there were only early afternoon appointments left.



The LCMC vaccination site at the New Orleans Convention Center, at this time, won't change any appointments due to severe weather. All vaccines are given indoors Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday this week.



And the Louisiana Department of Health has some good news. Over the next two to three weeks, the state is expecting a significant increase in vaccine supply. This does not even take into consideration a possible boost in supplies if the AstraZeneca vaccine gets approved. State doctors say opening up eligibility to everyone in the state 16 and older, could come soon. That will be the next and final step taken if supply remains high and appointment scheduling slows down.

Many of those sites will be giving the first of the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. When you get yours, you will automatically be scheduled for your second dose appointment.

Ochsner appointments:

Eligible community members, including essential workers, can make an appointment now on myochsner.org or by calling 844-888-2772. Community members who booked an appointment for the original Vaccine Fest dates will be automatically rescheduled.

Jefferson Parish appointment: