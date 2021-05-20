What impacts are the vaccination rates having on the tourism industry

“I would say the vaccine has played a really big role because it’s helped people feel comfortable about being around other people,” said Gabourel.

NEW ORLEANS — Reservations fill up fast these days at Flambeaux Bicycle Tours on Rampart Street in the French Quarter.

“They’re coming out in droves right now,” said owner Eric Gabourel.

That’s much different than late last year when Gabourel wasn’t sure the bike tires would spin again.

“Last October we were in panic mode wondering if we were going to survive.”

Now he’s having to turn people away.

“I would say the vaccine has played a really big role because it’s helped people feel comfortable about being around other people,” said Gabourel.

As folks get more comfortable, state and medical leaders aren’t so comfortable with the state’s overall vaccination rate. According to the Louisiana Department of Health, about 30 percent of the state’s population is fully vaccinated. According to the CDC, much of the South falls below 32 percent.

“To get back to normal, that’s what we really need,” said Dr. Susan Hassig, an epidemiologist with Tulane University’s School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine.

Dr. Hassig said low vaccination rates can not only scare off potential visitors but also create a centralized spread of COVID.

“The reality I think people in Louisiana have to recognize is if the rest of the country gets to 65 or 70 percent vaccinated and this region along the Gulf Coast doesn’t, all of the virus experience is going to be happening here,” said Dr. Hassig.

In New Orleans, where 51 percent of the eligible population is vaccinated, Kelly Schulz with New Orleans and Company says even with packed weekends in the city, parts of the hospitality industry and tourism economy are still missing.

“The international visitors, the conventions, the midweek hotel small meetings and those cruise ship passengers are things that we’re still missing, and we’re working hard to try and get those back,” said Schulz.

Schulz said high vaccination rates, especially among tourism workers, mean competitive advantages.

“That is the thing that is going to make people feel safe getting on airplanes, taking road trips, getting on trains and starting to actually book travel to New Orleans,” said Schulz.

Back on Rampart Street, Gabourel says while not fully back to normal, he’s thankful the pedals are finally moving again.