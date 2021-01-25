Who can get the COVID vaccine in LA and where they can get it

There is high demand for the vaccine in Louisiana, so you must make an appointment to receive a shot.

NEW ORLEANS — There has been a high demand for the COVID vaccine in Louisiana and, so far, there hasn't been enough vaccine for the state to set up mass distribution centers. Still, there are dozens of places around the state and more are being added every week, where you can make an appointment. And, you must make an appointment to get a shot.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health website, here's who is eligible to get the vaccine as of late January.

Persons age 70 years or older in the community,

Health-related support personnel (labs, mortuary, pharmacy),

Outpatient clinic providers and clinic staff,

Urgent care clinic providers and staff,

Community care clinic providers and staff,

Behavioral health providers and staff,

Dialysis providers and recipients,

Home care providers (including hospice workers) and home care recipients (including older and younger people with disabilities over the age of 16 who receive community or home-based care, as well as clients of home health agencies),

Dental providers and staff, and

Students, residents, faculty and staff of allied health schools (if not already receiving vaccine or in a plan to receive from their respective schools).

Patients must contact a participating location and make an appointment at the location. Patients who arrive without an appointment will not be vaccinated. Vaccinations are BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. Do not arrive at a location without an appointment. LDH cannot make appointments for residents; only participating locations can.