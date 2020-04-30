NEW ORLEANS — Vaucresson Sausage is the original taste of Jazz Fest, but this year with COVID-19 and the festival cancelled, the family is trading in the fairgrounds for a pop-up in Lakeview.

“The festival season has always been a great sales season for us and we can’t make that up or get it back,” said Vance Vaucresson, whose family has sold sausages regularly at Jazz Fest since the first one back in 1970. “Since we can’t congregate and we can’t hear our favorite bands, but on WWOZ, this was an option for us.”

You can pre-order Vaucresson's sausages or sausage po'boys and then pick them up Saturday at Backyard in Lakeview all without leaving your car.

“We are going to try to keep rules of the city and state in line with social distancing and make sure we are very careful,” he said.

The pop up is inline with what is going on over at the Pythian Market, where folks can also try Jazz Fest classics. Vaucresson uses a different take on an old phrase to describe what is happening.

“This is going to be another example of how we as New Orleanians take these lemons and figure out a way to make corona, lemonade beer,” Vaucresson said. “I mean, we are just that type of people. We are just going to make it happen.”

Jazz Fest hasn't always been a success. There have been weather issues and years where it just wasn’t as popular but Vaucresson says they’ve always strived to showcase the community and the culture. This year is no different.

“We are going to make sure you get just that little taste of that New Orleans experience that you always get at Jazz Fest,” Vaucresson said.

You can preorder by sending an email to info@vaucressonsausage.com.

