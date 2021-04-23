Vax Facts: What side effects can you expect from the shot?

While Dr. Morici told us the metallic taste reaction is normal, she said losing taste and smell is not.

NEW ORLEANS — Some familiar former WWL-TV meteorologists tell their COVID vaccine stories to help others know what reactions are normal and not normal.

For Vax Facts, we caught up with two former Channel 4 weather experts, meteorologists Laura Buchtel and Carl Arredondo. Let's start with Laura, who had the Pfizer vaccines.

“Right after the first, and I mean it was while they were injecting me, I had this metallic taste kind of come into my mouth. And I said, ‘Kelly, I swear this sounds crazy, but I taste metal in my mouth,” Buchtel said to her husband at dinner that night.

Laura and her husband Kelly are both pharmaceutical sales reps. She found out that others had had the same experience.

“It did not last that long. It was just about an hour. It was not anything to cause me concern. I didn't call anybody about it,” she said.

So we turned to Tulane Vaccinologist Dr. Lisa Morici who said it's a harmless side effect in some people. She even had it for a day. Dr. Morici said it happens with other vaccines and medications, lasting a few days.

But not long after that experience, Laura got a call from Carl who had just had his second dose of the Moderna vaccine.

“And he says, ‘I heard you had kind of a weird after-effect from the vaccine.’ And I said, ‘I did. Did you have the metallic taste too?’ And he said, ‘No, I lost taste and smell after mine.’ And I went, ‘Oh boy, I think you need to go get tested,’” Buchtel told Arredondo.

“I started feeling very tired, very sleepy, and just rundown, so I thought it was the vax. I was getting a delayed reaction,” Arredondo remembers.

While Dr. Morici told us the metallic taste reaction is normal, she said losing taste and smell is not. She said Carl needed a COVID test. He got one. It was positive.

“I just slept a lot, which is OK. I don't mind sleeping a lot and it was just the taste and smell, but other than that I felt pretty good during that whole time. The fever never felt anything that would knock me out,” Arredondo said.

Carl had a low-grade fever of 99 and 100 degrees. His taste and smell came back in around five days. Dr. Morici said the vaccine does not give you COVID. Carl got exposed probably right before his second dose, but she said the fact that he had already built up some immunity from the first dose, is why his case was mild.