VERIFY: Can you still spread COVID-19 after being vaccinated?

Pfizer and Moderna report their vaccines have 95% efficiency, but what does that protection entail?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As more people start to get their COVID-19 vaccines, the defense against the virus is growing in the community.

Pfizer's and Moderna's vaccines are the only ones approved in the U.S. right now, and both have 95% efficacy, according to the developers.

But what are the vaccines 95% effective at doing? Do they stop you from getting sick? Do they prevent you from spreading the virus to others?

THE QUESTION

Do the approved COVID-19 vaccines prevent you from spreading the virus to others?

THE ANSWER

Right now, experts aren't sure. There isn't enough research on the matter, but studies are underway to find out.

"There's still the potential to spread the virus," said Dr. David Priest, an infectious disease specialist with Novant Health. "The science is out on the ability to spread the virus if you've been vaccinated."

While experts aren't certain what the vaccines do for transmission yet, they do state the vaccines are scientifically shown to greatly improve a person's chance of fighting off the virus and avoiding illness.

Johns Hopkins Medicine states: "An effective vaccine will protect a person by lowering their chances of getting COVID-19."

It goes on to say: "Both Pfizer and Moderna report that their vaccines show approximately 95% efficacy at preventing both mild and severe symptoms of COVID-19."

Preventing symptoms is, of course, important in cutting down on COVID-related hospitalizations and deaths, but essentially, the vaccines are proven to lessen the likelihood of your getting sick from the virus.

Priest explains the lack of research on transmission after vaccination is one reason health officials encourage COVID-safe protocols to continue, even after a person gets both shots.

"People are frustrated by that," said Priest. "Because they want to be vaccinated and then immediately go off and do what they're used to doing. We don't have all those answers. So, until more people are vaccinated, we're still encouraging people to mask."