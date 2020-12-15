Veterans, healthcare workers at VA Medical Center receive first doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Forty staff members and six veterans from the long-term care facility were given the first of two shots of the newly released vaccine.

NEW ORLEANS — A handful of veterans and dozens of medical staff members at the New Orleans Veteran Affairs Hospital received the COVID-19 vaccine Monday afternoon, a historic moment in what medical leaders are calling a turning point in the deadly pandemic.

Inside a basketball gym in the hospital, 40 staff members were given the first of two shots of the newly released vaccine. Six veterans from the long-term care facility also received the shot. Christine Aucoin, a registered nurse from Metairie, was the first person at the VA to get the shot.

“It is a big honor for me,” Aucoin said. “I had no idea I was going to be the first person, but here I am. I just can’t wait for this to be behind us.”

VA officials say the oldest and most at risk veterans and the staff that often come in contact with them will have priority followed by other lower risk groups.

The plan is eventually to have all veterans who receive care from the VA be vaccinated.

Eventually 480 people per day could get the shot, the maximum amount possible per day, according to Caitlin Martin Klinger, VA New Orleans Deputy Chief of Staff.

The Food and Drug Administration authorized the first COVID-19 vaccine. The VA will have a limited amount to start and say they are working with the CDC and other federal partners to develop a phased plan. According to the VA website, staff will closely monitor everyone who gets a COVID-19 vaccine, which was tested on 44,000 people before distribution, for reactions or side effects.

“Many other vaccines that didn’t have Operation Warp Speed took a long time to develop and this one was developed very quickly so seeing this now really gives us a light at the end of the tunnel,” Klinger said. “This is like a super star of a vaccine. If you get your two doses there is a 95% chance you will be protected. Those are some great odds.”

Everyone we spoke to who got the vaccine Monday said they felt a little pressure after the shot, but Aucoin and others said it felt no worse than a flu shot. Aucoin is encouraging others to get vaccinated if and when they can.

“Absolutely. Just to protect yourself and to protect everyone in the community,” Aucoin said.

When more vaccines become available, officials at the VA say they plan to offer a free COVID-19 vaccine to all veterans receiving VA health care who want one. Veterans with questions about the vaccine can call 504-507-2819.

