NEW ORLEANS — Vice President Mike Pence, the leader of the US Coronavirus Task Force, told WWL-TV’s Katie Moore in an exclusive one-on-one interview Monday that the testing for COVID-19 is sufficient enough across the country that all states could move into Phase One of President Donald Trump’s re-opening guidelines.

Pence, interviewed through a video call from Washington, applauded Louisiana’s aggressive effort in testing with the state testing among the highest number of people per capita.

"Louisiana can be proud to have one of the highest numbers of per capita testing in the country," Pence said. The state has been dueling New York for the highest rate of per capita testing for several weeks.

He singled out New Orleans, where the Louisiana outbreak was first confirmed, as a model of social distancing.

"The progress that New Orleans has made is a real testament to a community that has put the health of their neighbors and their loved ones first," Pence said.

The vice president said Gov. John Bel Edwards was on board with a three-step plan to re-open economies across the U.S. that depends on a declining number of cases and hospitals being below capacity to schedule gradual re-openings in 14-day increments.

"As we all think about opening up America again, and as your governor begins to develop plans to open up more of the Louisiana economy, the president has given guidance to all of our governors for a three-phase approach that we think represents a responsible way to go forward," Pence said.

Pence said he was working closely with Edwards to put Louisiana on track as soon as possible for phase one.

He said the White House believes the rest of the country is ready to begin looking at when to begin opening up, even if individual states aren't ready yet.

"We believe testing today is sufficient across America for any state to enter that first phase of opening up again," Pence said. "We believe there is a sufficient amount of testing to do the kind of testing that we recommend for phase one."

