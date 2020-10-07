x
Vice President Pence to visit Baton Rouge next week for coronavirus update

The state announced 2,600 new cases Friday, making it again one of the top states in per capita cases.

BATON ROUGE, La. — Vice-President Mike Pence, the head of the White House Coronavirus task Force, will come to Baton Rouge next week as the state again grapples with some of the highest case numbers in the country.

The vice-president will meet with Governor John Bel Edwards and his health care team to discuss the state's response to COVID-19.

Pence will also participate in a roundtable discussion at LSU's Tiger Stadium with Edwards and education leaders about fall reopening plans and plans to resume collegiate athletics. 

