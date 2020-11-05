BATON ROUGE, La. — The extent of how deeply the coronavirus outbreak has ravaged Louisiana’s government finances will soon start to come into focus.

The state income forecasting panel meets Monday to try to put the first official number on the budget problem.

Estimates set by the Revenue Estimating Conference will be used to craft next year’s budget and determine if any cuts are needed before the current budget ends June 30.

Lawmakers expect a decline in state financing anywhere from $500 million to as much as $1.5 billion.

Louisiana has two separate problems depressing state tax collections: widespread unemployment and shuttered businesses from the virus outbreak and a steep decline in oil prices.

