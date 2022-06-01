Visitation for Louisiana-run prisons suspended indefinitely due to COVID

Inmates will still be able to talk to relatives with two phone calls a week instead of visitations. They can also use video calls for a fee.

NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections has suspended prisoner visitation indefinitely starting Thursday.

According to the DOC, the precautionary measure was made after the recent surge in COVID-19 cases. The department also suspended volunteers from entering any of the eight state-run prisons.

Louisiana reported 14,077 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, breaking another single-day record for new cases since the start of the pandemic.

The Louisiana Department of Health said there were 1,412 people hospitalized across the state with the virus on Wednesday, an increase of 125 patients since the previous day’s update. Of those patients, 76 percent were not fully vaccinated.

The department said the move was made "out of an abundance of caution and in an effort to maintain health and safety" for staff and prisoners.

Inmates will still be able to talk to relatives with two phone calls a week instead of visitations. They can also use video calls for a fee.

COVID screenings, temperature checks and questioning of staff will continue in order to help prevent spread, according to the DOC.

Masks are encouraged for workers and inmates so that they can protect themselves as well as social distancing and hand washing.

About 83% of prisoners in the state-run facilities have been voluntarily vaccinated with vaccines and boosters are still available for inmates.

Department of Public Safety and Corrections along with the LDH said they are following CDC guidance and will monitor the situation.