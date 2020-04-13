NEW ORLEANS — Another Walmart store in the New Orleans area will close for a day for a deep cleaning and to re-stock shelves.

The Walmart Supercenter in Algiers on Behrman Place, will be closed on Tuesday, April 14 and reopen on Wednesday, April 15 at 7 a.m., according to Anne Hatfield, the director of Walmart Global Commications.

Three New Orleans-area Walmarts were closed for a day last week.

"New Orleans is suffering from a high rate of coronavirus cases. Out of an abundance of caution, we will temporarily close our store on Behrman Place in New Orleans for one day."

Hatfield said that the extra day will allow for a third-party specialist to sanitize the store further.

Hatfield adds that when the stores reopen Wednesday, associates will be screened and given temperature checks and all will be provided with face masks and gloves.

"These protocols are in addition to the extensive measures we’ve put in place over the past few weeks to help protect our associates and customers, including installing sneeze guards at registers, limiting the number of customers in a store at a time, one-way aisle shopping, placing social distancing signage, and enacting an emergency leave policy for associates who are unable or uncomfortable coming to work," said Hatfield.