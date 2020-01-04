NEW ORLEANS — The following parishes have imposed a curfew during the 'Stay at Home' order from the governor. Here is the information we have:



St. James: 9 pm until 5 am until other notice is given. All pedestrian and vehicular movement will be prohibited during these hours except for travel associated with fire, police, emergency, hospital and the operation of essential services.

Washington: A nightly, parish-wide curfew is now in effect for the duration of the coronavirus pandemic in Washington Parish, the sheriff announced Wednesday.

The curfew will be enforced from 9 p.m. - 5 p.m. every night, effective immediately. It includes both vehicle and pedestrian traffic, said sheriff Randy Seal.

Only law enforcement, emergency personnel and those travelling to and from work or too and from a medical facility are exempt from the curfew.

Louisiana reported 273 deaths and 6,424 cases of the coronavirus disease Wednesday afternoon.

