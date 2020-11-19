x
Coronavirus

Watch Live: Louisiana coronavirus update from Gov. John Bel Edwards

BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards will address the state’s coronavirus response on Thursday, as state and local health leaders warn of a “resurgence” of the virus in the state.

Edwards is scheduled to address the state at a news conference at 2:30 p.m. from the Louisiana State Capitol. Watch the news conference live on WWLTV.com and on the WWL-TV Facebook Page.

On Thursday, the Louisiana Department of Health reported an additional 2,052 new cases and 15 new deaths from the virus in the latest 24 hours. 

The White House Coronavirus Task Force says Louisiana is experiencing a resurgence of COVID-19 and that current mitigation efforts are “inadequate.”

