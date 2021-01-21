LIVE @ 3 PM: When will NOLA public schools reopen? Superintendent speaks on COVID response

New cases and hospitalizations for COVID-19 are dropping across Louisiana, New Orleans may be planning to reopen public schools as a result.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Public Schools officials are holding a press briefing to tell the public how it's responding to recent COVID trends 3 p.m. Thursday.

Currently, all New Orleans Public Schools students are attending class remotely due to a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases in the City following the holidays.

New Orleans Public Schools says their goal is to get students safely back into the class room. This press conference should shed some light on when they might happen.

The number of hospitalizations statewide has been slowly dropping since reaching a peak of 2,069 on Jan. 8. That's following a similar trend in testing positivity and new cases.

WWL-TV will carry NOLA-PS's press conference on our website, app and Facebook page.

