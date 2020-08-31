'We are doing better' | Edwards optimistic about Louisiana's COVID numbers despite Hurricane Laura complications

While there are still some holdout red parishes, most were dropping below the 10% threshold. But Monday's coronavirus data is likely showing an incomplete picture.

NEW ORLEANS — Gov. John Bel Edwards was optimistic about recent coronavirus numbers for the state despite Hurricane Laura severely restricting the amount of testing at a crucial time when schools are beginning to reopen for in-person learning.

"We are now 'yellow' and not 'red' in the state as it relates to cases," Edwards said at a Monday press conference.

Edwards was referring to the rate of coronavirus spread across the state. Anything over 10% positive, or 100 positive cases per 100,000 people, is considered red because it means the virus is likely spreading in a community.

While there are still some holdout red parishes, Edwards said most were dropping below the 10% threshold.

But Monday's new coronavirus data is likely showing an incomplete picture, Edwards conceded.

"We really are at a low point in our community testing," he said. "That's the lowest number of test results we've reported in a 24 hour period in a very, very long time."

Louisiana reported 324 new cases out of 4,029 new tests monday, or an 8% positive rate.

Edwards said Category 4 Hurricane Laura, which drew state resources away from testing and shut down many testing sites ahead of the storm, is clouding the state's view of the virus temporarily.

"Hurricane Laura has really reduced our ability over the last week or so to do robust community testing, at a time when I would want more testing than ever," Edwards said. "Both to gauge communities of Hurricane Laura, but also because we know we resumed our k-12 schools and higher education over the last couple of weeks."

The governor said he would be on a call with the White House later in the day, but that federal leaders are encouraging a slow easing of coronavirus restrictions.

"The White House is still recommending, based on where we are, that we continue with the mask mandate and the closure of bars to on-premises consumption," Edwards said.

But if case numbers continue to improve, Edwards may decide to move the state into Phase 3, which is a large leap in the reopening process from the state's current Phase 2, where gatherings are limited to a few dozen and many of New Orleans' most trafficked businesses are shut down.

"Overall, we are doing better," Edwards said. "But just like we've seen progress before and then spiked again, that can happen. But it won't happen as long as we're doing what we're supposed to do."

Edwards will decide if the state is ready to move to Phase 3 shortly before his executive order for Phase 2 ends in just under two weeks.

