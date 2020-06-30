Wearing a mask protects you and everyone around you, new research shows

According to a recent study commissioned by the World Health Organization, a mask may also lower the risk of infection for the person wearing it.

NEW ORLEANS — Need another reason to mask up?

Well, new research indicates face coverings may protect the person wearing it from the coronavirus more than originally thought.

Face coverings are recommended as a barrier to keep your germs from landing on other people.

According to a recent study commissioned by the World Health Organization, a mask may also lower the risk of infection for the person wearing it.

“They can reduce that risk,” LSU Health, Chief of Community and Population Medicine Dr. Benjamin Springgate said. “They do capture some of the particles that are spreading through the air that can carry the virus and they reduce the likelihood that you breathe that virus in.”

Springgate also said the new findings add another point of emphasis for why wearing a face covering is so important in slowing community spread of the virus.

“It tells us as we’re trying to combat this epidemic on a local level and nationally and internationally that the more masks the people consider wearing can make a big difference and the consistency of wearing those masks can make a big difference in reducing their own personal risk of catching the virus,” Springgate said.

He added masks should be required in public spaces.

“So, this is time for us to recognize this problem is not going away,” Springgate said. “We have a role to play and so mandating masks in settings in which you’re going to come into contact with other people makes sense”

Masks must be worn correctly to protect you and others.

Make sure your mask fits tightly with no gaps.

No touching the mask while its on your face,

Use the ear loops when removing it.

Clean or dispose of the mask after each use.

Health experts admit masks alone are not the end-all and be-all when it comes to preventing the spread of the virus.

They stress social distancing and frequent hand washing are equally as important.