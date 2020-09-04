A new round of weekly jobless claims is due out Thursday morning and it's expected to be in the millions for the third consecutive week due to the coronavirus pandemic. But whether it will set a new record or land just below the one set last week depends on which economist you ask.

The report will be for claims ending the week of April 4. CNBC reports an additional 5.25 million are expected to have filed unemployment claims. USA TODAY reports that other economists put the number anywhere between 5.5 million and 7 million.

A record 6.6 million new people filed for state unemployment benefits when the report for the week ending March 28 came out. That shattered the record set one week earlier when 3.3 million new claims were filed.

The numbers may not reflect all people who have lost their jobs. Some people may not have filed. There have also been reports of logjams at state unemployment agencies that have been bombarded with claims.

The report is due out at 8:30 a.m. EDT.

The monthly jobs report released last Friday showed 701,000 people had filed for unemployment in March, but that survey was taken before 10 million lost their jobs in the final two weeks of the month. The unemployment rate went from 3.5% to 4.4%.

Gregory Daco of Oxford Economics expects a total of 22 million job losses by May, according to USA TODAY. That could push the unemployment rate to 12%.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the last time unemployment reached double digits was in October 2009 under President Barack Obama. That was when the U.S. was still trying to work its way out of the Great Recession. It reached 4.7% by the time he left office in January 2017.