Here's how to sign up for Wednesday's mass vaccination event in Jefferson Parish

WESTWEGO, La. — Health officials will be manning a drive-thru coronavirus vaccine clinic at the Alario Center in Westwego Wednesday, providing one of the first mass-vaccination events after school staff and pregnant women become eligible for the vaccines.

The Louisiana Department of Health is conducting the drive-thru vaccination event alongside Jefferson Parish officials. You do not need to be a Jefferson Parish resident to schedule an appointment.

Doses of the Moderna vaccine will be distributed on Feb. 24 to those who qualify under state distribution guidelines and schedule an appointment with the parish.

Appointments for the last mass vaccination in Jefferson Parish filled up completely hours after availabilities opened, and this event is likely to be booked quickly as well. It is unclear how many appointments are being offered during the Feb. 24 clinic.

A call center (504-518-4020) and online registration portal to make an appointment will open at 9 a.m. Monday, and will remain open until all vaccine appointments are filled.

The vaccines are free, but will only be distributed to those who schedule an appointment through one of the methods outlined by the health department.

Those who sign up are also agreeing to return to the Alaro Center for the second dose on March 24.

More doses will be made available in Jefferson Parish in the coming weeks, health officials said. Click here for the full list of people who qualify for the vaccine under the current distribution phase.

The Alario Center is located at 2000 Segnette Blvd, Westwego, LA 70094.

