NEW ORLEANS — The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act -- or the CARES act -- is the $2 trillion relief bill President Trump signed into law last week. And it could put thousands of dollars into your pockets.

But there are many questions about it.

The biggest question many of you probably have: What do I have to do to get this money? The short answer: not much.

The U.S. Senate Finance Committee says that if you've filed a 2018 or 2019 tax return, you should expect a direct deposit or check.

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin has said most people should get their money within about three weeks. You should look for a letter in the mail that'll let you know when the money was sent and if it was a check or direct deposit.

In a city like New Orleans, there are many gig workers and people who work for themselves, like artists or musicians.

Again, if you've filed tax returns for 2018 or 2019, you should expect a payment. The amount will vary based on your 1099, much like someone who files a W2. You're also now eligible for special unemployment help that'll last through the end of the year.

RELATED: SNAP benefits will increase for more than 200,000 Louisiana households during coronavirus crisis

RELATED: How to make sure you actually get your coronavirus stimulus check

What about if you're a young person and you haven't filed taxes on your own yet?

If you're a full-time college student who's younger than 24, you are considered a dependent if your parents provide more than half of your support. In that case, you would not get anything.

For those of you who are older and might be on Social Security, you will get a payment if you are not a dependent of someone else.

And if you're a small business, there's help as well.

The "Paycheck Protections Program" will let local banks give out loans, which could be forgivable in certain instances.

These are just some questions, and the answers could be different for many of you. Your tax adviser is the best place to get specific answers.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.