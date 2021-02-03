What you can and can't do in Louisiana under Phase 3 COVID order

The following is a list of what is allowed and what is not allowed in the state of Louisiana.

NEW ORLEANS — Governor John Bel Edwards loosened many restrictions in Louisiana as he moved to a Phase 3 COVID order that will be in effect starting Wednesday.

*Note, individual cities or parishes may institute tighter restrictions, but they may not have looser ones. New Orleans has indicated that it will not be making many of these changes at this time.

Essential businesses and churches or houses of worship

All businesses outlined in the guidance from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency (CISA) as outlined in version 4.0 of that guidance and published at www.cisa.gov/publicationlguidance-essential-critical-infrastructure-workforce may remain in full operation. This shall also include religious services held by all churches and other faith-based organizations. All owners and employees at such businesses shall maintain moderate social distancing between themselves and members of the public and shall wear face coverings at all times if interacting with the public.

Restaurants, Cafes, and Coffee Shops

a) All restaurants, cafes, and coffee shops shall be allowed to continue drive-up or curb-side delivery service.

b) All restaurants, cafes, and coffee shops shall be allowed to provide dine-in service under the following conditions: i) No establishment shall exceed 75% of the total occupancy, while adhering to social distancing between dining parties, as determined by the State Fire Marshal. ii) Waiting areas shall be closed. Members of the public should be required to make reservations or to wait outside, while maintaining social distancing, or in vehicles. iii) All buffets or other common food stations shall remain closed for self-service. However, restaurants that operate buffet-style may provide dine-in service if a restaurant employee is stationed at the buffet to serve dine-in customers.

c) Any business operating pursuant to this Paragraph shall follow the applicable guidance from the State Fire Marshal published at opensafely.la.gov and the Louisiana Department of Health with regard to sanitization and disinfection. d) Service and sales of alcoholic beverages for on-premises consumption shall only occur between the hours of 8 a.m. and II p.m.

Beauty Shops, Salons, and Barber Shops

All beauty shops, salons, and barber shops shall be allowed to operate under the following conditions:

a) No establishment shall exceed 75% of the total occupancy, while adhering to social distancing between members of the public, as determined by the State Fire Marshal.

b) Waiting areas shall be closed. Members of the public should be required to make reservations or to wait outside, while maintaining social distancing, or in vehicles.

c) Any business operating pursuant to this Paragraph shall follow the applicable guidance from the State Fire Marshal published at opensafely.la.gov and their applicable regulatory board or agency with regard to sanitization and disinfection.

Shopping Malls

All shopping malls shall be allowed to operate under the following conditions:

a) Shopping malls may reopen at no more than 75% of the total occupancy as determined by the State Fire Marshal.

b) Any store or business establishment in a shopping mall may reopen at no more than 75% of the total occupancy as determined by the State Fire Marshal, counting both the number of employees and members ofthe public present in the building at one time.

c) Mall food courts may open in line with the restaurant guidance contained in Paragraph (I) of this Subsection and the restaurant guidance published at opensafely.1a.gov.

d) Any establishment in operation shall follow guidance from the Louisiana Depart

Casinos, Racetracks, and Video Poker Establishments

a) No establishment shall exceed 50% of the total occupancy as determined by the State Fire Marshal.

b) No more than 75% of gaming positions shall be in use at anyone time and all utilized gaming positions shall be at least 6 feet apart from one another or as otherwise authorized by the Gaming Control Board.

c) All establishments shall be required to have approved reopening plans from the Louisiana Gaming Control Board prior to reopening. Further, any plan to use physical barriers needs to be approved by the Louisiana Gaming Control Board.

d) All racetracks shall be required to have an approved reopening plan from the Louisiana Racing Commission prior to reopening.

e) Lobbies or other areas where members of the public may congregate (except for bathrooms) shall be closed to the public. Members of the public should be required to wait outside, while maintaining social distancing, or in vehicles.

f) Service and sales of alcoholic beverages for on-premises consumption shall only occur between the hours of 8 a.m. and II p.m.

Gyms and fitness centers

a) No establishment shall exceed 50% of the total occupancy, while adhering to social distancing between members of the public, as determined by the State Fire Marshal.

b) Waiting rooms, lobbies, or other areas where members of the public may congregate (except for bathrooms) shall be closed to the public. Members of the public should be required to wait outside, while maintaining social distancing, or in vehicles.

c) Any business operating pursuant to this Paragraph shall follow the applicable guidance from the State Fire Marshal published at opensafely.1a.gov and the Louisiana Department of Health with regard to sanitization and disinfection.

Athletic events

a) No stadium, sports complex, or arena hosting any athletic event, whether amateur or professional, shall exceed 50% of the total occupancy, while adhering to the maximum social distancing possible between spectators, as determined by the State Fire Marshal.

b) Alcohol sales shall be permitted at athletic events under the following conditions: i) All patrons purchasing an alcoholic beverage shall be required to return to their ticketed seats for consumption and shall not be allowed to stand or congregate in open areas to consume alcohol. ii) Crowd managers and signage shall be utilized to instruct patrons that alcoholic beverages shall be consumed at the patron's ticketed seat and shall not occur while standing or congregating in open areas. iii) Alcohol shall not be sold to a patron who is not wearing a face covering. iv) No sales shall occur after II p.m. v) The stadium, sports complex, or arena shall further comply with any guidance or regulations from the State Fire Marshal or the Commissioner of Alcohol and Tobacco Control. vi) This provision does not supersede any local governmental restrictions regarding alcohol sales at athletic events.

c) Any event held pursuant to this Paragraph shall follow the applicable guidance from the State Fire Marshal published at opensafely.la.gov and the Louisiana Department of Health with regard to social distancing, sanitization, and disinfection.

d) Face coverings are required for all attendees and spectators.

Event centers and reception halls

a) No establishment shall exceed 50% of the total occupancy or 250 people, whichever is less, as determined by the State Fire Marshal. Events held pursuant to this Paragraph shall follow the restaurant guidance issued by the State Fire Marshal published at opensafely.la.gov. Specifically, patrons at such events shall be seated and socially distanced, and shall not congregate in groups outside of immediate household members.

b) Waiting rooms, lobbies, or other areas where members of the public may congregate (except for bathrooms) shall be closed to the public. Members of the public should be required to wait outside, while maintaining social distancing, or in vehicles.

c) Any business operating pursuant to this Paragraph shall follow the applicable guidance from the State Fire Marshal published at opensafely.la.gov and the Louisiana Department of Health with regard to sanitization and disinfection.

d) Service and sales of alcoholic beverages for on-premises consumption shall only occur between the hours of 8 a.m. and II p.m.

Bars

a) Bars shall be allowed to open for indoor, on-premises sales and consumption at 25% capacity, not to exceed 250 people, as determined by the State Fire Marshal.

b) If a bar is located in a parish that has a percent positivity of 5% or less for two consecutive weeks, as determined and published by the Louisiana Department of Health, the bar may operate at 50% capacity, not to exceed 250 people, as determined by the State Fire Marshal. Should any parish that opts in subsequently exceed 5% positivity for two consecutive weeks, bars in that parish shall return to 25% capacity.

c) All bars shall be closed by II p.m. Therefore, the hours of permissible operation shall be 8 a.m. to II p.m.

d) All patrons shall be seated at tables, and all service shall be to patrons seated at tables. No walk-up service at the bar shall be allowed.

e) All seating of patrons shall be socially distanced.

f) Any businesses operating pursuant to this Paragraph shall follow the applicable guidance from the State Fire Marshal published at opensafely.la.gov, the Commissioner of Alcohol and Tobacco Control, and the Louisiana Department of Health with regard to sanitization and disinfection.

g) Any bar shall be allowed to provide for takeout through drive-thru or curbside delivery, including alcoholic beverages.

Conventions and conferences

a) No establishment shall exceed 50% of the total occupancy, while adhering to social distancing between members of the public, as determined by the State Fire Marshal.

b) Waiting rooms, lobbies, or other areas where members of the public may congregate (except for bathrooms) shall be closed to the public. Members of the public should be required to wait outside, while maintaining social distancing, or in vehicles.

c) Any business operating pursuant to this Paragraph must have a plan approved by the State Fire Marshal and shall follow the applicable guidance from the State Fire Marshal published at opensafely.la.gov and the Louisiana Department of Health with regard to sanitization and disinfection.

All other businesses or organizations

shall be allowed to continue operations, subject to the following conditions:

a) No establishment shall exceed 75% of the total occupancy, while adhering to social distancing between members of the public, as determined by the State Fire Marshal.

b) Waiting rooms, lobbies, or other areas where members of the public may congregate (except for bathrooms) shall be closed to the public. Members of the public should be required to wait outside, while maintaining social distancing, or in vehicles.

c) Any business operating pursuant to this Paragraph shall follow the applicable guidance from the State Fire Marshal published at opensafely.la.gov and the Louisiana Department of Health with regard to sanitization and disinfection.

d) Service and sales of alcoholic beverages for on-premises consumption shall only occur between the hours of 8 a.m. and II p.m.

Mask wearing

A) Every individual in Louisiana shall wear a face covering over the nose and mouth when inside a commercial establishment or any other building or space open to the public, whether indoor or outdoor. This shall include public or commercial modes of transportation. This order shall apply statewide. B) This requirement does not apply to the following: I) Any individual who will not come in contact with any other individual (outside of their immediate household members) or who will be able to maintain strict social distancing of six feet apart from any other individual (outside of their immediate household members);

2) Any child under the age of eight, however all children between the ages of two and seven years old are strongly encouraged to wear a face covering in accordance with Subsection (A) of this Section;

3) Any individual with a medical condition that prevents the wearing of a face covenng;

4) Any individual who is consuming food or drinks;

5) Any individual seeking to communicate with someone who has or IS suspected of having a communication disorder;

6) Any individual giving a speech for broadcast or to an audience;