What you can and can't do in New Orleans starting Friday in Modified Phase 3

The city is going more in line with what the state allows, but it still has a few more restrictions, like with churches.

NEW ORLEANS — The city of New Orleans will move to a Modified Phase-3 COVID order starting this Friday, March 12. The order in Orleans will mirror the state's Phase-3 measures in many ways, but differ in some key ways.

The State of Louisiana will allow full capacity at houses of worship, while Orleans will continue to limit capacity, now it will be 75 percent of capacity with social distancing and mask guidelines required.

Here is what is allowed in the new order from the city of New Orleans.

Allowed to open to 75% Capacity

Masks Required

Masks are required in public.

Masks are required when around anyone outside of your household.

Masks are not required when engaged in outdoor personal exercise, athletic competition, or when actively eating or drinking.

Social Distancing Required

All activities must include strict social distancing.

Businesses, residents, and visitors should ensure 6 feet distance between groups of people who do not live together.

Gathering Sizes

Indoor gatherings are limited to 75 individuals, with masking and social distancing required.

Outdoor gatherings are limited to 150 individuals, with masking and social distancing required.

Alcoholic Beverages

Restaurants and bars : Restaurants, bars, breweries, and event venues can serve alcoholic beverages for on-premises consumption and to-go between 8 a.m. and 11 p.m.

: Restaurants, bars, breweries, and event venues can serve alcoholic beverages for on-premises consumption and to-go between 8 a.m. and 11 p.m. Packaged liquor: Packaged liquor sales in the French Quarter and CBD is limited to the hours of 8 a.m. and 11 p.m.

Live Entertainment and Special Events

Live entertainment may be performed at bars, concert halls, music halls, live perforance venues, and event venues following the capacity limits based on the business type.

All venues must obtain a Special Event Permit or a Certificate of Registration to allow live entertainment.

Singing, karaoke, and wind-blown instruments will now be allowed indoors, however the establishment must follow all guidelines set forth by the City and State.

