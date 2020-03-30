NEW ORLEANS — We all know that social distancing is difficult and dealing with a love one being sick is even harder. 

We here at WWL-TV are with you throughout this coronavirus pandemic. And, like you, we can't wait until we can all enjoy our city again. 

So we wanted to know: What's the first thing you hope to do when this is all over with? 

Take a listen to what some of us had to say. (Hint: There's a lot of family, crawfish and haircutting involved!) 

