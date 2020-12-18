When could children get a COVID-19 vaccination?

Cases in children are being reported worldwide. So when will they be eligible?

NEW ORLEANS — NEW ORLEANS - Since the start of the pandemic, more than a million kids have tested positive for COVID-19. Many are asymptomatic, but serious cases have been reported. So it begs the question, when will kids get vaccinated?

When it comes to giving kids a COVID-19 vaccine, Dr. John Schieffelin says there are still a lot of unknowns.

"We've proven they're safe and effective in adults and that's why we're moving on to doing the studies on adolescents," said Schieffelin, Tulane's Associate Professor of Pediatrics. "They'll almost have the same safety and efficacy, but we have to do the studies to prove it."

Trials don't typically involve children until promising results are found in adults. It's an important step though because it's one of the best ways to really see how children will respond to a vaccine.

"These companies aren't taking any shortcuts in these vaccine studies, they're doing everything they normally do," said Schieffelin.

Pfizer has already started its trial, testing kids as young as 12. If all goes well, they'll open it up to those younger in age. However, with a vaccine that's already been proven to be 95% effective in adults, officials are optimistic results in kids will be promising.

"I think certainly for a child over five it'll be the same vaccine," said Schieffelin. "When we get to the younger age groups that a 2-5 year old may need something different. For the first five years of a child's life their immune system isn't mature and over those five years, it's maturing and getting better. That's one of the reasons why we can't give every newborn all of the vaccines. We have to wait until their immune systems grow up a little bit."

It's also why baby's get two flu shots and adults get one. Or why the Shingles vaccine is a higher dose than an infant's Chicken Pox vaccine. So when will it be a child's turn to be vaccinated against COVID-19?

"The way things are moving along, my guess by the time it gets approved to children we'll be down to them on the prioritization list, that could be, if we're lucky, April or May," said Schieffelin.

Which means when school starts in the fall, things 'could' look a bit more normal. Which for some, can't happen soon enough.

Other factors that could play into when children will start getting vaccinated include availability and how long the studies take.