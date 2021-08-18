When will the COVID vaccine be available for children under 12?

Dr. Drury says a vaccine for 6 to 11-year-olds could be available by Thanksgiving or Christmas.

NEW ORLEANS — As some people prepare to roll up their sleeve for a third time, children under 12-years-old haven’t been able to get the Covid-19 vaccine at all.

“We really have to wait for effectiveness data until trials are evaluated by the FDA,’ Dr. Benjamin Springgate with LSU Health said.

Chief research officer at Children’s Hospital Dr. Stacy Drury says trials are underway for those six-months to 11-years old. One this she says the FDA is deciding is how much data is needed before approval.

"So, for the adult world, they waited for 2twomonths of data, for pediatrics, there was an original expectation of four months," Dr. Drury said.

If that’s the case, Dr. Drury says a vaccine for 6- to 11-year-olds could be available by Thanksgiving or Christmas. For 2- to 5-year-olds, one could come a few weeks to a month later.

“It’d be wonderful if we could have our littlest ones vaccinated before Mardi Gras,” Dr. Drury said.

According to Dr. Drury, only 13% of 12 to 17-year-olds are vaccinated in Louisiana. She says the best way to help keep those who can’t get vaccinated safe, is for everyone eligible to get vaccinated.