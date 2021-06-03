When will the pandemic end? Data is moving in the right direction

Cases are dropping, hospitalizations are falling and vaccines are increasing, but work still needs to be done

NEW ORLEANS — We are now almost a year into the pandemic.

Recently, restrictions have loosened, including in neighboring states where masks are no longer mandated. Trends in our area are going in the right direction, and more people are getting vaccinated. So could the end of this pandemic be near?

"I think that we're almost out of the woods potentially, but we're not out of the woods," Dr. Julio Figueroa said.

Progress is being made in Orleans Parish. Cases are falling, hospitalizations are dropping, and the parish's positivity rate is in the green at 1.5%.

"So everything is going in the right direction," Dr. Figueroa said. "It's sort of being on a rollercoaster where you know you're sort of, you're relieved that all that anxiety and everything is over with."

Dr. Figueroa is LSU Health's Chief of Infectious Diseases. He says the last surge was a rough few months but the light at the end of the tunnel is shining a bit brighter. However, it's not over, especially now with several variants now in the mix.

"There are models that suggest we would have another increase," he said.

The good news though is vaccinations are picking up. And with more people getting protected against COVID-19, another surge while likely, may not be as overwhelming.

"I'll be most happy if that last surge was the last one," he said "I wouldn't be surprised if we saw some bumping up and down, as different things happen like variants. My hope is it'll be better under control than what we've seen over the last few months."

It's why so many are stressing the importance of vaccinations.

"The vaccines have been pretty dramatic in terms of their impacts, and that's really good to see," he said. "So no matter what the vaccine is, if you can get it, take it because I think that's the major way we get out of this over time."

Not today or tomorrow, but if trends continue, and people stay vigilant, experts say life looking like it did pre-COVID isn't far off.