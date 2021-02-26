x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

New Orleans's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | New Orleans, Louisiana | WWLTV.com

Coronavirus

Here's where you can get a COVID vaccine in Louisiana

If you're eligible under the most recent COVID-19 vaccine requirements, here's a list of places to get the COVID vaccine in Louisiana.

NEW ORLEANS —

People who want a COVID vaccine need to sign for an appointment, but where?

The Louisiana Department of Health is giving eligible residents two options to sign up for an appointment to get the vaccine: At one of the participating healthcare provider locations or at a Community Vaccine Event. 

Eligible Louisianans can contact one of the places on the lists below and book an appointment at that location or community event. People who go to the locations or events without an appointment will not receive a vaccine.

Here's a list of the LDH's upcoming Community Vaccine Events.

Related Articles

New Orleans  

Tangipahoa Parish 

  • March 11-13  8:00 AM - 5:00 PM

St. James Parish

  • March 17, 2:00 PM - 7:00 PM 
    • First Baptist Church, 1244 Magnolia Heights, Vacherie, LA 70090
      • Contact Phone: 800-228-9409
      • This is a drive-thru event requiring only one dose.
  • March 19, 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM 

Jefferson Davis Parish 

  • March 11,12 9:00 AM - 3:30 PM
    • Jefferson Davis Parish Health Unit 403 Baker Street Jennings, LA 70546
      • By appointment only:  337-824-9123
      • This is a drive-thru event requiring only one dose.

Vernon Parish 

Rapides Parish 

La Salle Parish

Grant Parish

East Baton Rouge Parish

  • March 13, 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM

Calcasieu Parish

  • March 13, 8:00 AM - 12:30 PM
  • March 17, 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM 

Lafayette Parish

  • March 13, 9:00 AM - 2:00 PM
    • United Methodist Church, 2700 Louisiana Avenue, Lafayette, LA 70501 
    • Book your appointment by calling 337-454-3352 Ext 1 or 337-678-9000 

Iberville Parish

Ouachita Parish

  • March 16, 10:30 AM - 4:30 PM
    • Monroe Civic Center, 401 Lea Joyner Memorial Expy, Monroe, LA 70201
    • Book your appointment online: http://my.ochsner.org/lsu
    • Contact Phone: 318-626-0050

Beauregard Parish

  • March 18, 9:00 AM - 3:30 PM
    •  Beauregard Parish Health Unit 216 Evangeline Street DeRidder, LA 70634 
      • Contact Phone: 337-463-4486
      • This is a drive-thru event requiring only one dose.

If you're eligible under the most recent COVID-19 vaccine eligibility requirements, here's a list of places to get the COVID vaccine. (For New Orleans vaccine provider locations scroll down)

Appointments do not have to be made to receive the second dose of the vaccine. Second doses are given at the same location a person receives their first dose and the appointment for the second dose will be made during the appointment for the first dose.

New Orleans vaccine provider locations 

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.
‎New Orleans News from WWL
‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...
App Store |Feb 09, 2021