Here's where you can get a COVID vaccine in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS —
People who want a COVID vaccine need to sign for an appointment, but where?
The Louisiana Department of Health is giving eligible residents two options to sign up for an appointment to get the vaccine: At one of the participating healthcare provider locations or at a Community Vaccine Event.
Eligible Louisianans can contact one of the places on the lists below and book an appointment at that location or community event. People who go to the locations or events without an appointment will not receive a vaccine.
Here's a list of the LDH's upcoming Community Vaccine Events.
New Orleans
- March 11, 12 7:00 AM - 5:00 PM
- Ernest N. Morial Convention Center LCMC Health COVID-19 Vaccination Center 900 Convention Center Blvd, New Orleans, LA 70130
- Book your appointment online: https://www.mccno.com/vaccination-center/ or https://www.lcmchealth.org/coronavirus/
- 504-290-5200
- March 13, 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
- Book your appointment online: https://www.mccno.com/vaccination-center/ or https://www.lcmchealth.org/coronavirus/
- 504-290-5200
- Book your appointment online: https://www.mccno.com/vaccination-center/ or https://www.lcmchealth.org/coronavirus/
Tangipahoa Parish
- March 11-13 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
- North Oaks Medical Center, 15790 Paul Vega MD Dr., Hammond, LA 70403
- Book your appointment online: http://covidvaccine.northoaks.org
- 985-230-7468
St. James Parish
- March 17, 2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
- First Baptist Church, 1244 Magnolia Heights, Vacherie, LA 70090
- Contact Phone: 800-228-9409
- This is a drive-thru event requiring only one dose.
- March 19, 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
- First Community Antioch Baptist Church, 10860 Hwy 3125, Lutcher, LA 70071
- Book your appointment online: https://laredcap.oph.dhh.la.gov/surveys/?s=XJLPNCNYLP
- This is a drive-thru event. The second dose will be administered 28 days later
Jefferson Davis Parish
- March 11,12 9:00 AM - 3:30 PM
- Jefferson Davis Parish Health Unit 403 Baker Street Jennings, LA 70546
- By appointment only: 337-824-9123
- This is a drive-thru event requiring only one dose.
Vernon Parish
- March 11, 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
- Vernon Parish Fairgrounds, 276 HM Stevens Blvd, Leesville, LA 71446
- Book your appointment online: https://laredcap.oph.dhh.la.gov/surveys/?s=NL487F89T9
- This is a drive-thru event. The second dose will be administered 28 days later.
Rapides Parish
- March 11, 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM
- Rapides Parish Coliseum, 5600 Coliseum Blvd, Alexandria, LA 71303
- Book your appointment online: https://laredcap.oph.dhh.la.gov/surveys/?s=NL487F89T9
- This is a drive-thru event.
- March 11 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
- Main Street Community Center, 708 Main St., Pineville, LA 71360
- Book your appointment online:https://vaccinate.christushealth.org/louisiana
- March 16, 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
- Bolton Avenue Community Center, 315 Bolton Avenue, Alexandria, LA 71301
- Book your appointment online: https://vaccinate.christushealth.org/louisiana
La Salle Parish
- March 12, 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
- East Jena Baptist Church, 1220 PEPPER St., Jena, LA 71342
- Book your appointment online: https://laredcap.oph.dhh.la.gov/surveys/?s=NL487F89T9
Grant Parish
- March 11, 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
- Bentley United Pentecostal Church, 19548 US167, Dry Prong, LA 71423
- Book your appointment online: https://laredcap.oph.dhh.la.gov/surveys/?s=NL487F89T9
- This is a drive-thru event. The second dose will be administered 28 days later.
East Baton Rouge Parish
- March 13, 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
- Greater Mount Carmel Baptist Church, 1414 Sora St, Baton Rouge, LA 70807
- Book your appointment online: https://laredcap.oph.dhh.la.gov/surveys/?s=EP34HFE77F
- This is a drive-thru event. The second dose will be administered on April 6, 2021.
Calcasieu Parish
- March 13, 8:00 AM - 12:30 PM
- Lake Charles Civic Center, 900 N. Lakeshore Drive, Lake Charles, LA 70601
- Book your appointment online: https://laredcap.oph.dhh.la.gov/surveys/?s=Y34M3X4TPN
- Contact Phone: 337-478-6020
- This is a drive-thru event requiring only one dose.
- March 17, 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM
- Lake Charles Civic Center, 900 N. Lakeshore Drive, Lake Charles, LA 70601
- Book your appointment online: https://laredcap.oph.dhh.la.gov/surveys/?s=Y34M3X4TPN
- Contact Phone: 337-478-6020
- This is a drive-thru event requiring only one dose.
Lafayette Parish
- March 13, 9:00 AM - 2:00 PM
- United Methodist Church, 2700 Louisiana Avenue, Lafayette, LA 70501
- Book your appointment by calling 337-454-3352 Ext 1 or 337-678-9000
Iberville Parish
- March 13, 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
- Mt. Zion Baptist Church (IC) Inner City, 24400 Eleanor Dr., Plaquemine, LA 70764
- Book your appointment online: https://laredcap.oph.dhh.la.gov/surveys/?s=EP34HFE77F
- Only one dose of vaccine is required at this event.
Ouachita Parish
- March 16, 10:30 AM - 4:30 PM
- Monroe Civic Center, 401 Lea Joyner Memorial Expy, Monroe, LA 70201
- Book your appointment online: http://my.ochsner.org/lsu
- Contact Phone: 318-626-0050
Beauregard Parish
- March 18, 9:00 AM - 3:30 PM
- Beauregard Parish Health Unit 216 Evangeline Street DeRidder, LA 70634
- Contact Phone: 337-463-4486
- This is a drive-thru event requiring only one dose.
If you're eligible under the most recent COVID-19 vaccine eligibility requirements, here's a list of places to get the COVID vaccine. (For New Orleans vaccine provider locations scroll down)
Appointments do not have to be made to receive the second dose of the vaccine. Second doses are given at the same location a person receives their first dose and the appointment for the second dose will be made during the appointment for the first dose.
New Orleans vaccine provider locations
- Walmart Pharmacy #5722 ‐ Harvey 3265 Manhattan Boulevard Harvey https://www.walmart.com/covidvaccine (504) 366‐5711
- Baptist Community Health Services ‐ St. Claude 4209 St. Claude Avenue New Orleans https://bchsnola.org/ (504) 533‐4999
- Broad Avenue Pharmacy 1400 N Broad Street New Orleans https://www.broadavenuepharmacy.com (504) 309‐4384
- Orleans Castellon Pharmacy 8232 Oak Street New Orleans https://www.castellonrx.com (504) 866‐3784
- Charbonnet Family Pharmacy ‐ Lagniappe #5 7211 Regent Street New Orleans https://www.charbonnetrx.com/ (504) 309‐2449
- City of New Orleans ‐ Xavier University Fitness Center 982 S Clark Street New Orleans https://ready.nola.gov/getvaccine 311
- Colistics Pharmacy 3361 General DeGaulle Drive New Orleans https://www.colisticspharmacy.com (504) 361‐5650
- Crescent City Pharmacy 2240 Simon Bolivar Avenue New Orleans https://crescentcitypharmacy.com/locations (504) 267‐4100
- CrescentCare Elysian Fields 1631 Elysian Fields Avenue New Orleans https://crescentcarehealth.org/ (504) 821‐2601
- CVS Pharmacy #0167 4401 S Claiborne Avenue New Orleans https://www.cvs.com/immunizations/covid‐19‐vaccine
- DePaul Community Health Centers ‐ Carrollton 3201 S Carrollton Avenue New Orleans https://www.dcsno.org (504) 207‐3060
- Drs. Combs and Lutz 2622 Jena Street New Orleans https://www.combsandlutz.com/ (504) 895‐0361
- Excelth Family Health ‐ Algiers 4422 General Meyer Avenue New Orleans https://www.excelth.com/algiers‐family‐health (504) 526‐1179
- General Meyer Pharmacy 3510 General Meyer Avenue New Orleans (504) 872‐9882
- H & W Drug Store 7240 Crowder Boulevard New Orleans https://www.hwdrugs.com (504) 244‐1809
- H & W Drug Store 4 1522 St. Bernard Avenue New Orleans https://www.hwdrugs.com (504) 582‐9053
- Ken's Pharmacy 4626 Alcee Fortier Boulevard New Orleans (504) 254‐8989
- Marrero Parish Health Unit 14001 Dwyer Boulevard New Orleans (504) 349‐8802
- Med‐Pro Pharmacy 3601 St. Claude Avenue New Orleans (504) 322‐2200
- Michoud Pharmacy 4646 Michoud Boulevard New Orleans https://michoudpharmacy.com/contact/ (504) 435‐1422
- New Orleans East Hospital 5620 Read Boulevard New Orleans https://www.noehospital.org (504) 592‐6628
- Noela Health Care Center 13085 Chef Menteur Highway New Orleans https://www.noelachc.org/contact/ (504) 255‐8665
- Ochsner Pharmacy and Wellness Baptist 2820 Napoleon Aveune New https://www.ochsner.org/vaccine 1‐844‐888‐2772
- Ochsner Pharmacy and Wellness Lake
- Terrace 1532 Robert E Lee Boulevard New Orleans https://www.ochsner.org/vaccine 1‐844‐888‐2772
- Paisley Family Medical Center 4747 Earhart Boulevard New Orleans https://www.paisleymedical.org (504) 962‐9705
- Premium Care Medical Center 3570 Holiday Drive New Orleans http://www.premiumcaremc.com/
- Primary Care Plus ‐ Napoleon 2633 Napoleon Avenue New Orleans https://primarycareplus.com/locations/primary‐care‐plusnapoleon/ (504) 897‐3305
- Primary Care Plus ‐ North Broad 1215 North Broad Street New Orleans https://primarycareplus.com/locations/new‐orleans‐northbroad/ (504) 620‐0600
- St. Bernard Drugs LLC #3 10200 Chef Menteur Highway New Orleans https://www.stbernarddrugs.com/contact‐us (504) 242‐1100
- St. Thomas Community Health Center ‐ Magazine Street 1936 Magazine Street New Orleans https://www.stthomaschc.org/locations/donald‐t‐erwincenter/ (504) 529‐5558
- The Urgent Care ‐ MidCity 231 N Carrollton Avenue New Orleans https://www.theurgentcare.com/covid‐19‐vaccine/ (504) 370‐2273
- Tien's Pharmacy 4623 Alcee Fortier Boulevard New Orleans Email tiensrx@gmail.com (504) 254‐9034
- Tulane University Hospital and Clinic 1415 Tulane Avenue New Orleans (504) 988‐1001
- University Medical Center New Orleans 2000 Canal Street New Orleans https://www.umcno.org (504) 702‐3000
- Urgent Care Eleven 3218 St. Claude Avenue New Orleans https://www.urgentcareeleven.com (504) 324‐7790
- Walmart Pharmacy #3167 ‐ New Orleans 4301 Chef Menteur Highway New Orleans https://www.walmart.com/covidvaccine (504) 434‐6078
- Walmart Pharmacy #5022 ‐ New Orleans 1901 Tchoupitoulas Steet New https://www.walmart.com/covidvaccine (504) 522‐6959
- Walmart Pharmacy #912 ‐ New Orleans 6000 Bullard Avenue New Orleans https://www.walmart.com/covidvaccine (504) 434‐6269
- Alario Center 2000 Segnette Boulevard Westwego https://www.walmart.com/covidvaccine (504) 518‐4020
