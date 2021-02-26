Here's where you can get a COVID vaccine in Louisiana

If you're eligible under the most recent COVID-19 vaccine requirements, here's a list of places to get the COVID vaccine in Louisiana.

NEW ORLEANS — People who want a COVID vaccine need to sign for an appointment, but where?

The Louisiana Department of Health is giving eligible residents two options to sign up for an appointment to get the vaccine: At one of the participating healthcare provider locations or at a Community Vaccine Event.

Eligible Louisianans can contact one of the places on the lists below and book an appointment at that location or community event. People who go to the locations or events without an appointment will not receive a vaccine.

Here's a list of the LDH's upcoming Community Vaccine Events.

New Orleans

March 11, 12 7:00 AM - 5:00 PM Ernest N. Morial Convention Center LCMC Health COVID-19 Vaccination Center 900 Convention Center Blvd, New Orleans, LA 70130 Book your appointment online: https://www.mccno.com/vaccination-center/ or https://www.lcmchealth.org/coronavirus/ 504-290-5200

March 13, 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM Book your appointment online: https://www.mccno.com/vaccination-center/ or https://www.lcmchealth.org/coronavirus/ 504-290-5200



Tangipahoa Parish

March 11-13 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM North Oaks Medical Center, 15790 Paul Vega MD Dr., Hammond, LA 70403 Book your appointment online: http://covidvaccine.northoaks.org 985-230-7468



St. James Parish

March 17, 2:00 PM - 7:00 PM First Baptist Church, 1244 Magnolia Heights, Vacherie, LA 70090 Contact Phone: 800-228-9409 This is a drive-thru event requiring only one dose.

March 19, 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM First Community Antioch Baptist Church, 10860 Hwy 3125, Lutcher, LA 70071 Book your appointment online: https://laredcap.oph.dhh.la.gov/surveys/?s=XJLPNCNYLP This is a drive-thru event. The second dose will be administered 28 days later



Jefferson Davis Parish

March 11,12 9:00 AM - 3:30 PM Jefferson Davis Parish Health Unit 403 Baker Street Jennings, LA 70546 By appointment only: 337-824-9123 This is a drive-thru event requiring only one dose.



Vernon Parish

March 11, 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM Vernon Parish Fairgrounds, 276 HM Stevens Blvd, Leesville, LA 71446 Book your appointment online: https://laredcap.oph.dhh.la.gov/surveys/?s=NL487F89T9 This is a drive-thru event. The second dose will be administered 28 days later.



Rapides Parish

March 11, 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM Rapides Parish Coliseum, 5600 Coliseum Blvd, Alexandria, LA 71303 Book your appointment online: https://laredcap.oph.dhh.la.gov/surveys/?s=NL487F89T9 This is a drive-thru event.

March 11 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM Main Street Community Center, 708 Main St., Pineville, LA 71360 Book your appointment online:https://vaccinate.christushealth.org/louisiana

March 16, 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM Bolton Avenue Community Center, 315 Bolton Avenue, Alexandria, LA 71301 Book your appointment online: https://vaccinate.christushealth.org/louisiana





La Salle Parish

March 12, 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM East Jena Baptist Church, 1220 PEPPER St., Jena, LA 71342 Book your appointment online: https://laredcap.oph.dhh.la.gov/surveys/?s=NL487F89T9



Grant Parish

March 11, 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM Bentley United Pentecostal Church, 19548 US167, Dry Prong, LA 71423 Book your appointment online: https://laredcap.oph.dhh.la.gov/surveys/?s=NL487F89T9 This is a drive-thru event. The second dose will be administered 28 days later.



East Baton Rouge Parish

March 13, 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM Greater Mount Carmel Baptist Church, 1414 Sora St, Baton Rouge, LA 70807 Book your appointment online: https://laredcap.oph.dhh.la.gov/surveys/?s=EP34HFE77F This is a drive-thru event. The second dose will be administered on April 6, 2021.



Calcasieu Parish

March 13, 8:00 AM - 12:30 PM Lake Charles Civic Center, 900 N. Lakeshore Drive, Lake Charles, LA 70601 Book your appointment online: https://laredcap.oph.dhh.la.gov/surveys/?s=Y34M3X4TPN Contact Phone: 337-478-6020 This is a drive-thru event requiring only one dose.

March 17, 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM Lake Charles Civic Center, 900 N. Lakeshore Drive, Lake Charles, LA 70601 Book your appointment online: https://laredcap.oph.dhh.la.gov/surveys/?s=Y34M3X4TPN Contact Phone: 337-478-6020 This is a drive-thru event requiring only one dose.



Lafayette Parish

March 13, 9:00 AM - 2:00 PM United Methodist Church, 2700 Louisiana Avenue, Lafayette, LA 70501 Book your appointment by calling 337-454-3352 Ext 1 or 337-678-9000



Iberville Parish

March 13, 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM Mt. Zion Baptist Church (IC) Inner City, 24400 Eleanor Dr., Plaquemine, LA 70764 Book your appointment online: https://laredcap.oph.dhh.la.gov/surveys/?s=EP34HFE77F Only one dose of vaccine is required at this event.



Ouachita Parish

March 16, 10:30 AM - 4:30 PM Monroe Civic Center, 401 Lea Joyner Memorial Expy, Monroe, LA 70201 Book your appointment online: http://my.ochsner.org/lsu Contact Phone: 318-626-0050



Beauregard Parish

March 18, 9:00 AM - 3:30 PM Beauregard Parish Health Unit 216 Evangeline Street DeRidder, LA 70634 Contact Phone: 337-463-4486 This is a drive-thru event requiring only one dose.



Appointments do not have to be made to receive the second dose of the vaccine. Second doses are given at the same location a person receives their first dose and the appointment for the second dose will be made during the appointment for the first dose.

New Orleans vaccine provider locations

Walmart Pharmacy #5722 ‐ Harvey 3265 Manhattan Boulevard Harvey https://www.walmart.com/covidvaccine (504) 366‐5711

Baptist Community Health Services ‐ St. Claude 4209 St. Claude Avenue New Orleans https://bchsnola.org/ (504) 533‐4999

Broad Avenue Pharmacy 1400 N Broad Street New Orleans https://www.broadavenuepharmacy.com (504) 309‐4384

Orleans Castellon Pharmacy 8232 Oak Street New Orleans https://www.castellonrx.com (504) 866‐3784

Charbonnet Family Pharmacy ‐ Lagniappe #5 7211 Regent Street New Orleans https://www.charbonnetrx.com/ (504) 309‐2449

City of New Orleans ‐ Xavier University Fitness Center 982 S Clark Street New Orleans https://ready.nola.gov/getvaccine 311

Colistics Pharmacy 3361 General DeGaulle Drive New Orleans https://www.colisticspharmacy.com (504) 361‐5650

Crescent City Pharmacy 2240 Simon Bolivar Avenue New Orleans https://crescentcitypharmacy.com/locations (504) 267‐4100

CrescentCare Elysian Fields 1631 Elysian Fields Avenue New Orleans https://crescentcarehealth.org/ (504) 821‐2601

CVS Pharmacy #0167 4401 S Claiborne Avenue New Orleans https://www.cvs.com/immunizations/covid‐19‐vaccine

DePaul Community Health Centers ‐ Carrollton 3201 S Carrollton Avenue New Orleans https://www.dcsno.org (504) 207‐3060

Drs. Combs and Lutz 2622 Jena Street New Orleans https://www.combsandlutz.com/ (504) 895‐0361

Excelth Family Health ‐ Algiers 4422 General Meyer Avenue New Orleans https://www.excelth.com/algiers‐family‐health (504) 526‐1179

General Meyer Pharmacy 3510 General Meyer Avenue New Orleans (504) 872‐9882

H & W Drug Store 7240 Crowder Boulevard New Orleans https://www.hwdrugs.com (504) 244‐1809

H & W Drug Store 4 1522 St. Bernard Avenue New Orleans https://www.hwdrugs.com (504) 582‐9053

Ken's Pharmacy 4626 Alcee Fortier Boulevard New Orleans (504) 254‐8989

Marrero Parish Health Unit 14001 Dwyer Boulevard New Orleans (504) 349‐8802

Med‐Pro Pharmacy 3601 St. Claude Avenue New Orleans (504) 322‐2200

Michoud Pharmacy 4646 Michoud Boulevard New Orleans https://michoudpharmacy.com/contact/ (504) 435‐1422

New Orleans East Hospital 5620 Read Boulevard New Orleans https://www.noehospital.org (504) 592‐6628

Noela Health Care Center 13085 Chef Menteur Highway New Orleans https://www.noelachc.org/contact/ (504) 255‐8665

Ochsner Pharmacy and Wellness Baptist 2820 Napoleon Aveune New https://www.ochsner.org/vaccine 1‐844‐888‐2772

Ochsner Pharmacy and Wellness Lake

Terrace 1532 Robert E Lee Boulevard New Orleans https://www.ochsner.org/vaccine 1‐844‐888‐2772

Paisley Family Medical Center 4747 Earhart Boulevard New Orleans https://www.paisleymedical.org (504) 962‐9705

Premium Care Medical Center 3570 Holiday Drive New Orleans http://www.premiumcaremc.com/

Primary Care Plus ‐ Napoleon 2633 Napoleon Avenue New Orleans https://primarycareplus.com/locations/primary‐care‐plusnapoleon/ (504) 897‐3305

Primary Care Plus ‐ North Broad 1215 North Broad Street New Orleans https://primarycareplus.com/locations/new‐orleans‐northbroad/ (504) 620‐0600

St. Bernard Drugs LLC #3 10200 Chef Menteur Highway New Orleans https://www.stbernarddrugs.com/contact‐us (504) 242‐1100

St. Thomas Community Health Center ‐ Magazine Street 1936 Magazine Street New Orleans https://www.stthomaschc.org/locations/donald‐t‐erwincenter/ (504) 529‐5558

The Urgent Care ‐ MidCity 231 N Carrollton Avenue New Orleans https://www.theurgentcare.com/covid‐19‐vaccine/ (504) 370‐2273

Tien's Pharmacy 4623 Alcee Fortier Boulevard New Orleans Email tiensrx@gmail.com (504) 254‐9034

Tulane University Hospital and Clinic 1415 Tulane Avenue New Orleans (504) 988‐1001

University Medical Center New Orleans 2000 Canal Street New Orleans https://www.umcno.org (504) 702‐3000

Urgent Care Eleven 3218 St. Claude Avenue New Orleans https://www.urgentcareeleven.com (504) 324‐7790

Walmart Pharmacy #3167 ‐ New Orleans 4301 Chef Menteur Highway New Orleans https://www.walmart.com/covidvaccine (504) 434‐6078

Walmart Pharmacy #5022 ‐ New Orleans 1901 Tchoupitoulas Steet New https://www.walmart.com/covidvaccine (504) 522‐6959

Walmart Pharmacy #912 ‐ New Orleans 6000 Bullard Avenue New Orleans https://www.walmart.com/covidvaccine (504) 434‐6269

Alario Center 2000 Segnette Boulevard Westwego https://www.walmart.com/covidvaccine (504) 518‐4020

