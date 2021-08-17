Who needs a COVID vaccine booster shot and when should they get it?

When will we need a booster? Is it free? What are the expected symptoms?

NEW ORLEANS — It may be necessary for most Americans to get another dose of a COVID-19 vaccine soon.

Right now, Moderna and Pfizer are offering so-called "boosters" to people with certain medical conditions, but what does that mean for the rest of us?

Officials nationally are taking a close look at 'booster shots,' or simply put, another dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

"So we have a memory response in place from that vaccine, but it naturally tends to fade over time. So, what we can do is recall that response," said Lisa Morici, an Associate Professor of Microbiology and Immunology at Tulane University.

Currently, those who are immunocompromised and initially got a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine can get a third dose to help increase protection. It's recommended they do so at least 28 days after their second shot.

"Transplant patients, patients on chemotherapy, patients with HIV/AIDs and other individuals who have that level of immune suppression," she said.

While it's not necessary right now for the general public to get a booster, that may change. Data coming in from Pfizer and Moderna, so far, suggests one may be necessary eight months after receiving a second dose.

"We're still waiting results from the Johnson and Johnson clinical trial to determine if it's safe and effective to get a second dose of the J&J vaccine," Morici said. "I do expect that recommendation as well to come on board in a few weeks, pending the results of their trial."

If proposed, the shot itself will be the same as before, so side effects should be similar. It's also currently suggested one not switch brands.

"What we don't have data on yet is on mismatching and so when you get a Johnson and Johnson vaccine, and then boost with a Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, is it safe to do so? And is it effective? We're still waiting on that data," she said.

However, what is known, is data so far shows getting an additional shot can create a strong response. Which is why an announcement on what's next is expected soon.

For those who are immunocompromised and got a J&J vaccine, there currently is no recommendation for a second dose. The FDA and CDC say there's not enough data at the moment.

Also, COVID-19 vaccines are free, and it's believed booster shots will also come at no cost.