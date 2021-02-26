Here's who's eligible for the COVID vaccine in Louisiana so far

Like the rest of the country, Louisiana's Department of Health is giving the COVID vaccine to some before others. Are you eligible yet?

NEW ORLEANS — Despite the creation of multiple vaccines for COVID-19 breakthrough speed, the supply of vaccine doses from the CDC has struggled to keep up with demand in Louisiana, canceling and rescheduling thousands of appointments.

Like the rest of the country, Louisiana's Department of Health has limited access to the COVID vaccine to parts of the population whose inoculation is a priority — until more doses come in.

Those Louisianans who are eligible to get a COVID vaccine are — as of Feb. 26:

Persons 65 and older

Dialysis providers and patients

Ambulatory and outpatient providers and staff who work with Behavioral health; u rgent care; c ommunity care; dentists; or Non-emergency medical transportation

Hospice workers, professional home care providers and home care recipients

American Sign Language and foreign language interpreters and Support Service Providers working in community and clinic-based settings, and clients who are both deaf and blind

Health-related support personnel (lab, mortuary, or pharmacy staff)

Health students, residents and staff at Schools of allied health

Police officers, other first responders

The Louisiana Unified Command Group , which includes the governor and 16 other state officials

State and local essential COVID emergency response workers

Some elections staff for the March and April elections

Teachers and any other support staff working at daycares or K-12 schools

All pregnant persons

Individuals ages 55-64 with at least one of the high-risk conditions listed by the CDC : Cancer; Chronic kidney disease; Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; + Down syndrome; Heart conditions; A weakened immune system from solid organ transplant; Obesity; Severe obesity Sickle cell disease Smoking Type 2 diabetes mellitus



