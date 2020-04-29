NEW ORLEANS — In the age of Coronavirus, movie theaters face an uncertain future.

As we begin a phased reopening of the economy will people return to the theater?

“I think things will eventually return back to normal,” said Brian Knighten, owner of The Broad Theater in New Orleans. “The next year may be a little shaky.”

Competition from digital streaming and on-demand services increased when stay at home orders forced theaters to close.

Filmmakers have delayed the release of major movies like Disney's "Mulan" and the James Bond film "No Time to Die."

There’s also a question of how long it will take customers to return to sitting in a crowded, enclosed space.

RELATED: 'Top Gun: Maverick' moved to Christmas release because of coronavirus

WWL-TV film critic Alfred Richard thinks it may be a while before the theater business rebounds.

“The idea of when I grew up — going to a jammed packed theater to watch films like Star Wars and the Empire Strikes Back — I don’t see that happening anytime soon,” Richard said. “I think right now the answer would be most people want to stay home and stay safe.”

Knighten disagrees, predicting people are ready to get out of their living rooms and away from their TVs.

“I have three small children and we watched Trolls the other night online and it was a disaster,” Knighten said. “We had the dog walking around, kids running around fighting for places to sit. That’s not something you’d get in a movie theater.”

RELATED: Disney overhauls film release schedule, including 6 Marvel movies

RELATED: ‘Onward’ released on Disney Plus early: Stream the new Pixar movie today

Knighten added when his theater does reopen, seating will be spaced out, there will be more frequent cleanings and there will be more time between shows to keep down crowds in the lobby and concession areas.

“As soon as we’re allowed to reopen, I think we’ll have to take typical measures every business will have to take,” Knighten said.

Richard said the larger megaplexes are going to have to get creative to recapture the movie market.

“Prior to the Coronavirus situation theaters chains were trying different things, more comfortable seats, IMAX seating, better food at the theaters,” Richard said. “They’re profit margin was very small before Coronavirus, now even more so with theaters.”

The Broad Theater flooded at least twice in recent years.

Knighten said the community has always returned to support his business.

“Our customers appreciate us,” Knighten said. “We’re a neighborhood theater. We’re locally owned. Folks in New Orleans like that and they appreciate supporting those businesses.”

So far there is no firm date when movie theaters will be allowed to reopen in Louisiana.

RELATED: Gov. Edwards extends Stay at Home Order to May 15

RELATED: Tyler Perry considering re-open plan for film and TV studio

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.