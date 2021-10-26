Will Louisiana lift its statewide indoor mask mandate?

Tuesday's decision comes as Louisiana has emerged from its latest coronavirus surge and is seeing lower rates of COVID-19 infection.

BATON ROUGE, La. — Gov. John Bel Edwards will announce whether he’ll keep Louisiana’s indoor mask mandate for another month or let it expire.

The Democratic governor seems poised to let the face-covering requirement fall off the books for most public indoor locations when it’s set to expire Wednesday.

The main question appears to be whether Edwards will continue the mandate for K-12 schools. He’s repeatedly said students face worse exposure risks because children under 12 cannot yet get vaccinated and sit in crowded classrooms for hours.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Louisiana has significantly declined after reaching record-setting levels in August. The Louisiana Department of Health said that there were 332 patients hospitalized with the virus on Sunday - near the level reported before the Delta variant surged through the state. Of those patients, 85 percent are unvaccinated. Louisiana reported 3,022 hospitalizations on Aug. 17.

Christina Stephens, a spokesperson for Edwards' office, said that the hospitalizations total "marks a continued improvement in our fight to slow the spread."

Louisiana reported 878 new COVID-19 cases and 18 deaths due to the virus over the weekend. In total, 14,480 people in the state have died due to the virus since the pandemic began.

