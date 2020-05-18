BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana has been granted federal authority to help feed more than 611,000 students during the coronavirus pandemic.

State officials announced that the U.S. Department of Agriculture gave the OK to provide the assistance for families of children in kindergarten through 12th grade who normally get free or reduced-price school meals. State public schools closed March 16.

Local school systems will notify families they might be eligible for the program known as P-EBT. Those families can apply through a P-EBT portal on the Louisiana Department of Education website beginning Monday.

The application deadline is June 7.

