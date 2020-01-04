NEW ORLEANS — To help support local gig and cultural economy workers impacted by COVID-19, the New Orleans Business Alliance (NOLABA), French Quarter Festivals, Inc (FQFI) and WWLTV will host "Live from the Porch," a virtual concert event on Saturday, April 4, beginning at 4 p.m.



Live from the Porch will feature a series of performances from well-known local musicians, including Shamarr Allen, Robin Barnes Music, Susan Cowsill, Walter Wolfman Washington, Raj Smoove and more, during a live social media broadcast accessible on both Facebook and Instagram via the FQFI and NOLABA pages.



Be sure to follow NOLABA on Facebook and Instagram @neworleansba and FQFI on Facebook @FQFestinc and on Instagram @fqfest for event updates, and don't forget to tune in LIVE this Saturday, April 4!