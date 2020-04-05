NEW ORLEANS — WWOZ DJ Jesse Hathrone died Saturday from COVID-19, the radio stations website said on Sunday.

The 71-year-old DJ was known by many names on air. Depending on which show he was hosting, Hathorne was the Midnight Creeper, the Creeper or Brother Jess.

He hosted "The Creeper's Blue's Parlor," which aired Thursdays from 2 p.m to 4 p.m. The Midnight Creeper also hosted the early Sunday morning show from midnight to 5 a.m., before becoming Brother Jess to hose the Sunday morning gospel show.

WWOZ said Hathorne began volunteering with WWOZ in the early 1990s, and he stayed with the station since.

"Jesse told us in 2017 that he developed a feeling for the blues at age six," WWOZ's website said. "His other passion was gospel. His love of music is what kept him motivated to share those songs on WWOZ all these years."

