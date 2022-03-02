Yes, you need to store your at-home COVID tests appropriately

If not, it could make the test's result less reliable

NEW ORLEANS — If you ordered a free, at-home COVID-19 test from the government, it's expected to be delivered soon. Once you get them, or any at-home test for that matter, there are things you need to do to help make sure you get accurate results.

More and more people are turning to at-home COVID-19 tests these days. However, did you know there's a right and wrong way to store them, and that many of them have an expiration date?

Here's what you need to know:

Not only is it important you follow the directions when taking the test, but it's also a good idea to keep it in the right place. Because if the spot is too hot or too cold, the test's result may not be reliable.

So, it's ultimately best to keep the kit at room temperature, in a place where the climate can be controlled. That means your car, outside, and even a garage is off-limits. Bathrooms are also not a good idea because of the steam, humidity, and fluctuating temperatures.

The FDA also says the tests work best when taken in a room that's somewhere between 59 and 86 degrees. If the kit was delivered and left outside in freezing, or near-freezing weather, the administration suggests you bring the kit inside and wait at least two hours before use.

At-home COVID-19 tests also don't last forever. The expiration varies with each brand, so the CDC warns people to check it before use. It also states expired tests or kits that are damaged should not be used at all.

These kits can play an important role in stopping the spread, so it's important you pay attention to where it's kept and the shelf life. That way you can trust you did everything possible to make sure results are reliable.