Young heart transplant patient encouraging more young people to get vaccinated

Max Oertling transplant puts him at high risk for a severe case of COVID-19, but now the vaccine is available to him.

NEW ORLEANS — A young nursing student is especially happy that people 16-and-older, with pre-existing medical conditions, can now get the COVID vaccine.

He fits in that category because of his heart.

Now he wants to encourage other young people not to put off getting the shot.

Max Oertling was born with multiple heart defects. His parents, both pediatricians, wanted whatever it took to save his life.

“They tell me that they fought a lot for me. A lot of doctors said that I wasn't going to make it,” said 23-year-old Oertling, who is originally from Slidell.

“He was actually so sick that he was on, for several weeks, what we call ECMO, which is a heart lung bypass machine to do the work of the heart and the lungs while he was waiting for his heart transplant,” said Dr. Thomas Young, Pediatric and Adult Congenital Cardiologist and Senior Physician at Ochsner.

Max got that new heart when he was only 1 year old. He's never met the donor family that saved his life.

“I would if they're open to it,” he said about meeting them.

Oertling is now in his final year at LSU's school of nursing. The care nurses gave him is now driving his career.

“I felt that nurses were like more the 24 hours you get to know them and see how your patients recovered,” Oertling said.

“He's just really done wonderfully, and we're so excited seeing him go into nursing because I know he's going to be great at it,” Dr. Young said.

Max now gives back to the American Heart Association, raising awareness and donations at their annual walk. And he also wants to raise awareness for all young people with pre-existing health conditions to get a COVID vaccine.

He got his and now also gives them to patients.

“That meant that people with compromised immune systems have another level of protection, where not on a daily basis you're scared to go out and interact with people knowing that if I get this I could die,” Oertling said.

Dr. Young is a volunteer expert for the American Heart Association. He says so far, children with pre-existing conditions who have gotten COVID have fared well. Still, he encourages the vaccine which he says is safe for them.

“We certainly are more worried about those patients. They fall in the high risk category. We really are pushing for immunizations in those patients,” Dr. Young said.

Max plans to work in an ICU after graduation in December. And after seeing so much loss this past year in people with overall poor health, his other mission is to encourage everyone to make that a priority.

The doctor says so far only about a quarter of young transplant patients who got the coronavirus, needed to be hospitalized.