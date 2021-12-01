COVID-19 vaccine now available to eligible patients in all 64 parishes

According to the CDC COVID Data Tracker, almost 130,000 Louisianans have so far gotten the first part of the vaccine.

NEW ORLEANS — As people line up to get vaccinated against COVID-19, the rollout in Louisiana could start picking up speed.

Distribution sites in 13 parishes were recently added, making the vaccine available to eligible people in all 64 parishes.

The news comes as pharmacies, hospitals and other healthcare sites anxiously await their next weekly shipment. According to the Louisiana Department of Health, that could come any day.

For pharmacies, that means another 100 doses, which would be available to anyone who falls under Phase 1B, Tier 1. That includes those 70 and up, patients on dialysis, and dental providers and staff.

Ochsner Healthcare system released their latest numbers Monday. Part of statement sent shows as of Jan. 11, the following:

COVID-19 Statistics*

587 COVID-19 positive inpatients

8,167 discharged COVID-19 positive inpatients to date

57,035 vaccine doses administered to employees, healthcare providers and eligible community members

113,025 scheduled vaccine appointments

*Data includes Ochsner Health, Ochsner Lafayette General and Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport.

The 57,035 also includes 22,112 vaccinations given last weekend.

LCMC also released their latest numbers as of January 11th:

"To date, since delivering our first doses to front-line healthcare workers in our system, beginning December 15, breakdown is as follows:

10,179 vaccines overall. The number will grow each day.

6329 LCMC Health team

1527 second doses to LCMC Health team

2323 vaccinations administered to Phase 1b patients (ambulatory healthcare workers, Age 70+, end stage renal disease patients) through our six hospital system's community clinics that began delivery to this population Monday, Jan. 4

We're also supporting delivery of vaccines to healthcare personnel from smaller organizations and free-standing clinics through our employee health department. We have been well supported by the Louisiana Department of Health throughout this endeavor, and are working with LDH on community initiatives including vaccine Strike Teams to accelerate the pace of vaccination."