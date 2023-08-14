COVID cases up in Louisiana as schools reopen

“People still die. Typically, it’s people who are older in age or who have significant medical conditions," Dr. Joseph Kanter said.

NEW ORLEANS — State Health Officer, Dr. Joseph Kanter, said Louisiana is experiencing its eighth COVID-19 surge.

Data from the Louisiana Dept. of Health shows a spike in cases and hospitalizations between late May to early August. Kanter said those numbers are likely under reported.

“The formal numbers actually undercount the number of cases out there right now, but you don’t need to count every rain drop to know it’s raining," Kanter said.

As the numbers trended up throughout the summer season, health officials are now watching what happens when students return to class.

“We might see some more transmission from it, it’s nowhere close to suggest any type of closures or impositions right now," Kanter said.

Kanter said they hope and expect that this wave won't be as deadly, but vulnerable individuals should still take precautions.

“People still die. Typically, it’s people who are older in age or who have significant medical conditions," Kanter said.

Most students are no longer required to wear masks, but school districts such as St. Tammany and Jefferson Parish Public Schools are following CDC guidelines.

If a student tests positive, they should isolate for five days and then mask for five more, according to the CDC.

Meanwhile, St. Charles Parish Public Schools said in a letter to families last week that, "If a student has COVID-related symptoms, is a close contact of a COVID-positive individual, or personally tests positive for COVID, the student's parent/guardian should seek guidance from their medical provider."

Thankfully, Kanter said we are in a much better position to fight the surge.

“About 95 percent of people in the state have either had COVID in the past, been vaccinated, or both. Meaning we’re much better protected than we were in surges before," Kanter said.

The new EG.5 variant is likely contributing to the surge, Kanter said.