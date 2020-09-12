Cutting-edge medical studies aim to improve health of Louisiana children

A new $2.1 million grant from the National Institutes of Health will give Louisiana's children access to the latest health research.

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana children will soon have the chance to join cutting-edge medical studies. And doctors say bringing new scientific discoveries to the area, could help change years of poor health rankings for children most at risk.

It's been a problem for many years: Children of Louisiana fall at the bottom when it comes to health. But now there's hope to change that.

“That's what's so exciting about it. It really is bringing state of the art clinical research to kids that historically have not been included in these studies,” said Immunologist, Dr. John Carlson, an Associate Professor at Tulane.

Pennington Biomedical Research Center in Baton Rouge and Tulane in New Orleans are partnering up to be one of only 18 places in the U.S. that are part of a network to bring the latest health studies to children at risk.

“Children that are disproportionately affected by poverty, tend to be disproportionately affected by chronic medical conditions,” said Dr. Carlson.

“There are not a lot of places that can do studies with children, and have access to rural and underserved children who really need our help, and who can benefit the most from some of these studies,” explained Endocrinologist Dr. Daniel Hsia, an Associate professor at Pennington Biomedical Research Center.

Studies will focus on:

Care before and after birth

Obesity

Asthma

Brain development

Physical, mental, and social well-being

Some studies include: Can FaceTime dietician counseling help childhood obesity. Can taking vitamin D supplements help asthma symptoms. How to get more children to take the coronavirus vaccine. And help for infants born addicted.

“(We are) looking at neonatal opioid withdrawal syndrome and seeing how can we best treat these infants and their mothers so that they have the best outcomes,” said Dr. Hsia.

“So if you have severe asthma, you also have panic attacks and anxiety just from the communities that you're growing up in,” explained Dr. Carlson. “We're really looking at very big picture problems and high impact solutions to those problems.”

And those are solutions that potentially could improve the health of all children in Louisiana and the U.S.

For more information, you can call the Pennington Biomedical Research Center Clinical Trial Line at 225-763-3000

