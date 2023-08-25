Dillard University brings back mask mandate amid new COVID strain

It's day one of the mask mandate on Dillard University's campus. Not all students and faculty had heard the news yet, but the ones who had, understand why.

NEW ORLEANS — Some new strains of COVID that don't match the past vaccines are circulating in Southeast Louisiana.

And that's caused a recent rise in cases, and hospitalizations.

So, one local school has gone back to a mask mandate.

“It doesn't bother me either way really. It's not big controversy to me honestly,” said Dillard senior, Nylijah Abdulkhaaliq.

“I thought we were past it at the last semester, but the new wave is a whole new shock to everybody,” said Devonte Williams, a Dillard senior.

“It's fine with me. I don't really like getting sick. I don't like COVID. So, I'm OK with masking up when I'm in class,” said Dillard junior, Kaylee Pollard.

The mask mandate is for indoors in common areas, like classrooms, and the library, not in your personal dorm room. It's the result of the uptick in cases around the city, state, and country.

“And we had a few cases, less than 10 cases on our campus, but when we knew that these cases were happening in residence halls. We knew it kept our campus safe, better rates than most any place else in the state, and the region. We did what we knew was best, which was to be proactive and mask up,” explained Dr. Rochelle Ford, the President of Dillard University.

“Dillard is a small campus. It's enclosed. It's a very close-knit, and the students are coming from around the world. So, what we needed to do is make sure that we can protect them,” said Dilliard Chief Medical Officer Dr. Corey Hébert.

Young, healthy people are at very low risk of having a serious, or deadly case of COVID, but Dr. Hébert says it's about much more, the serious, lingering effects called long COVID.

“I have doctor friends, lawyer friends, teacher friends, that are disabled right now because of their COVID-19 infection. These people are young. They are just starting their lives, and I would hate to be setting them up for failure,” explained Dr. Hébert.

So, the school says it's worth being uncomfortable for a few days for the long-term benefits.

“Please everyone, stay masked up now. Hope y'all have a great year,” said Dillard student Nigil Giles.

The updated vaccine is expected to come out in mid-September. It will more closely match the strains of the virus that are in the community now.

Dr. Hébert recommends you get boosted, especially if you are in a high-risk category.