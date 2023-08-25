Dillard University reinstates indoor mask mandate

NEW ORLEANS — Beginning Friday, Dillard University is reinstating its mask mandate.
The university announced Thursday that starting Friday, everyone will be required to wear a face mask while indoors regardless of their vaccination status.
The requirement will remain in place for at least the next two weeks, while officials say they will evaluate the trends on their campus.
