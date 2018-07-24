If you no longer have hair on your legs that could be a sign of a serious health condition. Another sign is reddish discoloration around your ankles. Now a free study may be able to help.

After Hurricane Katrina, when Fred Delahoussaye spent time in Washington, D.C., he noticed a change.

"Going from the Jefferson Memorial to the other memorial, I'd have a, you know, I'd have to stop and rest," said Delahoussaye.

Two years ago he told his doctor.

"It grew to be kind of concerning. I didn't know what it was," he remembers.

Now at 76, Delahoussaye knows he has PAD, peripheral artery disease. Vessels in the legs get blocked just as they can in the chest and neck, causing heart attacks and strokes. PAD blocks circulation to the legs and leads to the loss of mobility or worse, amputations. Risk factors are smoking, diabetes, high blood pressure or heart disease.

"A lot of people don't know that they have this problem. They may just think that they're getting older and that's why they can't walk as well," said Dr. Lydia Bazzano, Physician Investigator at Ochsner and the vice chairwoman of the IRB.

Dr. Bazzano is conducting a PAD study at Ochsner to see if combinations of medication, exercise and wellness classes can help patients improve walking ability.

"Exercise is one of the few things that is known to help blood flow to the legs, but there is a lot that isn't known about the level of exercise that you have to do," said Dr. Bazzano, who is the Principal Investigator on the local part of the study.

Everything in the study is free, with compensation for travel. Delahoussaye went through a series of tests for his circulation. He was also tested to see how far he could walk before he got those PAD signs of pain, cramping and fatigue. For 12 weeks he got medically-supervised exercise and wellness education. He says it helped his physical job; shipping and handling art at galleries.

"I was concerned that if my leg didn't, you know, do what it was supposed to do when climbing the ladder, I could wind up on the floor, so, and, but now I don't have any problems," said Delahoussaye.

You may qualify for the study if you have difficulty walking and have a history of high cholesterol, heart disease, smoking or diabetes.

The study is free and travel is compensated. Call 1-866-838-3539 for more information.

The TELEX study is also at Northwestern University at Chicago. For more on the inclusion criteria click here or here.

