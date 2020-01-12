Doctors fear COVID has patients putting off needed care for other health issues

“We had a patient's wife call the E.R. and ask if we had COVID patients in the E.R. before she brought her husband, who was having chest pain."

NEW ORLEANS — On the North Shore, hospitals are seeing a rise in the number of patients coming in with COVID-19. Because of that, the health care community is asking everyone to pay extra attention to protecting themselves.

But doctors also want to make sure you're not neglecting your other health needs as well.

It's the first time the six North Shore hospitals banded together. Their radio public health message is asking the community for help.

“You brought us masks. You brought us food. You brought us hope. Now, your North Shore community healthcare workers are asking for your help again. Wear. Your. Mask.,” the radio announcement asks.

And there's a reason. Hospitalized COVID patients are rising in Tangipahoa Parish.

“About three weeks ago, we were running in the high teens, and then we jumped to the 30s and then this week, this weekend, we went into the 40s,” said Michele Sutton, President and CEO of North Oaks Health System.

The rise in patients is also happening in St. Tammany Parish.

“A week ago, we had a census of about 10 patients, and today we're at 20,” said Hiral Patel, CEO of Lakeview Regional Medical Center.

People are getting pandemic fatigue when they venture outside their homes.

“I know when I would walk into the grocery, I would be one of a handful of people that would have it on, and it was very distressing to me,” Sutton said about wearing a mask.

But more importantly, pandemic fatigue has set in with people’s inner circles at home.

“The question is what are you doing at home? What are you doing when you're with friends? That's really where we're seeing, you know, spread,” explained Patel about the lack of masks when people are among family and friends.

And there is another completely different concern that is also filling hospital beds.

“We're seeing much more stroke and heart attacks coming into the E.D. than historically we've seen, and we believe it's because people have put off their maintenance of their healthcare,” said Sutton.

“We had a patient's wife call the E.R. and ask if we had COVID patients in the E.R. before she brought her husband, who was having chest pain,” remembers Patel.

They say the hospitals are safe. COVID patients are isolated. And remember, if the other health conditions are not managed, it puts you at a higher risk of getting a serious case of COVID-19 if you do catch the coronavirus.

And because there is a need for more nurses now in North Shore hospitals, they are having nurses come in from other areas to supplement their staffs.