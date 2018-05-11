It's the most forceful statement to date. The American Academy of Pediatrics is strengthening its position for parents to ban spanking. The doctors say spanking, even yelling at children, hurts their brain development by raising stress hormones.

So what are parents to do?

Ask adults if they were spanked for disciplined as a child, many will say, 'Yes.' But at The Parenting Center at Children's Hospital, parents who were playing with their children, say they have ended that generational practice with their children.

"If he's acting up to the point where I want to spank him, it's because I haven't set up the situation for him to succeed. Either he's hungry or needs a nap," said father Joel Zobrist.

"I think it's important. There are many ways to teach a kid, children, a baby even," said father Diego Ahumada.

"We do a time out. He's finally starting to figure out, you know, when he goes to that spot, that means that he's done something wrong," said mother Marie Parra.

Research showing the negative effects of spanking, verbal abuse, shaming, is slow to catch on. The studies done by Tulane's Dr. Catherine Taylor, were heavily sited by the American Academy of Pediatrics to strongly recommend that parents not use physical force on children.

"We know consistently that kids that are hit, are then at higher risk of then experiencing dating violence as teenagers, or even partner violence as adults," said Dr. Taylor,

Associate Professor at the Tulane School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine. She is also the Director of the Violence Prevention Institute.

Dr. Taylor says children who are not hit do better physically, mentally, have less aggressive behavior. They don't have the increased anxiety and depression as those who were hit. She says it's important to redirect bad behavior to the appropriate behavior, and praise and reinforce good behavior.

"It just makes sense because it's about trust. It just seems to be where the research is going and I'm glad that more is coming out about it," said mother Mary Nilges.

Dr. Taylor says science is mixed on if time outs work, because they have to be done in a specific way. But she says there is no safe level of hitting. It's harmful and ineffective.

"Based on the science, now it's time to change," said Dr. Taylor.

Doctors say discipline depends on the age and maturity of the child. Be proactive. Plan in advance before a meltdown to prevent it. For instance, make sure a child is well rested and is not hungry before hand. Bring a favorite toy to distract bored or bad behavior.

How to discipline your child from the American Academy of Pediatrics:

https://www.healthychildren.org/English/family-life/family-dynamics/communication-discipline/pages/Disciplining-Your-Child.aspx

Centers for Disease Control Positive Parenting Tips:

https://www.cdc.gov/ncbddd/childdevelopment/positiveparenting/index.html

